Seeding Richmond

For generations, successful farm ownership depended upon seed-saving and -sharing societies. Colonial planters like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington were entirely dependent upon seed sharing. Throughout the 19th century, farmers relied on government seed sharing programs overseen by the U.S. Patent Office and later by the Department of Agriculture, which was shipping a billion free seed packages per year by the end of the century. In 1924, after decades of lobbying by the American Seed Trade Association, Congress was convinced to end the highly successful program.

Today, with the growing interest in sustainable, organic and affordable gardening practices and community gardens, new seed sharing programs are taking root at public libraries across the country. Dory Klein, the new librarian at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Lora Robins Library, became intrigued by the idea while serving as a librarian and archivist at the Boston Public Library. When she discovered that Lewis Ginter was looking for a new librarian, the Richmond native jumped at the opportunity to return home and establish a seed library.

“Over the last 30 years, our global food systems have become more centralized and homogenous,” Klein says. “They’ve become less sustainable and more expensive to maintain: The hybrids and patented seed varieties sold in lieu of indigenous specimen initially outperform them with huge yields, but they cannot produce viable seed or be legally harvested and used, forcing farmers and gardeners to purchase new seeds annually.”

“Our goal is to empower patrons — novice and expert gardeners — to grow their own food from seed and, in the process, foster a community of sharing,” says Klein, adding, “We plan to maintain a circulating collection of seeds that people — garden members and nonmembers — can borrow for free, plant, harvest and save, and, if successful, return to the library.”

Support for the seed library comes from numerous sources — Lewis Ginter’s horticulture department, the Thomas Jefferson Center for Historic Plants at Monticello, Seed Savers Exchange, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, High Mowing Seed Co., Richmond Public Library, Agecroft Hall & Gardens, and local gardeners — that have committed to donating seeds and other supplies. More than just seeds, the library will also offer resources, information and workshops on sustainable gardening practices, seed harvesting, heirloom varieties and more.