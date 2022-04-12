RVA’s Green Scene

× Expand Illustration by Tequitia Andrews

Richmond is known for many things (history, architecture, art and fantastic food, to name a few), but in recent years, a vibrant plant scene has also emerged. From nurseries and garden centers to farmers markets and beyond — whether you’re a seasoned plant veteran or a beginner in bloom — these local vendors make it easy to indulge in your love of greenery.

The most recent newcomer on the block is Flower and Fields at 8319 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville. A hip plant lover’s paradise, Flower and Fields is filled with both common and rare plants, as well as delights like crystals, artsy pots and planters, pretty plant stands and locally made jewelry. The intimate space offers plant-centric workshops, unusual in that some are geared just toward kids. They also offer a wall full of free cuttings for die-hard plant enthusiasts.

Head downtown to Richmond’s Arts District and make a stop at the charming shop Someday, at 22 E. Broad St. In addition to plant shopping, leave time to peruse the gorgeous housewares, vintage goods and eclectic finds.

If you’re in the mood for a plant-based treat, make a pit stop at Saadia’s Juicebox, 402 1/2 N. Second St., for an amazing smoothie, or visit Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar at The Valentine. If you find yourself needing something more substantial, try NuVegan Cafe at 417 W. Grace St. for soulful sandwiches and sides; or some tacos made with potatoes and black-eyed peas or hush puppy nachos at Soul Taco, 321 N. Second St.

Plan a plant lovers' party by making an afternoon or night of it at PlantHouse, 2100 W. Cary St. Sip on cocktails while you and your friends build custom terrariums with a little expert advice. PlantHouse also offers complimentary potting services for the pretty plants you fall in love with at the shop and can’t bear to live without.

× Expand The Great Big Greenhouse (Photo by Sarah Der)

Richmond’s abundance of tried and true plant nurseries ensures that you’ll have endless inspiration for greening the inside and outside of your abode. Discover a variety of shrubs, trees and flowers, and garden-centered gifts at spots like Strange’s, 12111 W. Broad St. or 3313 Mechanicsville Turnpike, and The Great Big Greenhouse, 2051 Huguenot Road. Sneed’s Nursery, at 8756 W. Huguenot Road in Bon Air, is a trusted local organic nursery for all of your vegetal needs. Bonus — they offer a full slate of consulting services for home cannabis growers.

Cross Creek Nursery at 501 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield is a gem of a find that’s worth the drive. Situated on about 25 acres, Cross Creek boasts a wide assortment of houseplants, shrubs, perennials and more. They also offer landscape design and build services, as well as lawn maintenance programs. The membership program earns you significant savings over time if you find yourself a devotee.

× Expand Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo by Tom Hennessey)

Prefer to look and not touch? Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at 1800 Lakeside Ave. is the best spot to take in the views without taking anything home. Perfect for both date nights and family outings, the garden hosts a plethora of events, classes and workshops.