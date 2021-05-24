Reynolds Gallery’s New Outpost

× Expand Photo courtesy Reynolds Gallery

Reynolds Gallery’s legacy of nurturing relationships with contemporary artists and dealers began more than 40 years ago as the vision of its namesake gallerist, the late Bev Reynolds. The gallery is now entering an exciting era with the opening of a second location at 401 Libbie Ave. in the thriving Libbie and Grove district.

“The area is bustling, and we hope to both gain an audience from our neighbors and add to the fabric of the neighborhood,” says co-director Julia Monroe.

Known for its open-door policy toward art enthusiasts, whether they’re seasoned, beginners or students, Monroe says it’s “a treat to be a resource for the Richmond community.”

She says the Libbie gallery will showcase work by an established stable of world-class artists — with an added benefit. Compared with the schedule at the Fan gallery, “Libbie will be slightly more fluid,” Monroe says. “We plan to hold more group shows and leave space in the calendar so that we can respond quickly whenever we have new ideas or see show opportunities that pop up at the last minute.”