U-fab Interiors

With locations in both Richmond and Charlottesville, u-fab is a place where homeowners and business owners can elevate the design of their spaces, without breaking the bank or sacrificing authenticity.

The store, which sells fabrics, furniture and accessories, specializes in custom upholstery and design with a team of professionals equipped to restore or transform antique or statement furniture pieces.

Travis Hamilton opened u-fab in 2008 and opened his second store in Charlottesville two years later. Before opening u-fab, Hamilton worked for a large furniture retail company where he learned the furniture trade.

When the recession hit, Hamilton says, “Furniture was in trouble.” With no one buying new furniture, Hamilton decided to go into business for himself with the purpose of reworking and upholstering pieces that may have material or sentimental value. Here are Hamilton’s four “essential” tips:

Look for unique pieces. “A great way to get good bang for your buck is the re-upholstery of antique chairs. People look for fun or interesting antique chairs, older chairs they may have already owned, or that were family owned, that you pick up from a thrift store or from an estate sale. A lot of times those chairs don’t need a lot of fabric. They are usually fairly interesting on their own, and it helps give you a collected look. It’s a great way for people to elevate their look to look more designer.”

Focus on “good bones.’” For clients looking for pieces to upholster, Hamilton recommends looking at the size, the shape and the type of wood. “Just pay attention to the wood and the frame. Don’t worry about the fabric or the condition of the springs. That stuff can all be repaired.”

A little goes a long way. “Drapery and window panels don’t have to be that expensive and probably always make the biggest difference in a room. It’s one of those things that people don’t realize until they walk in. It warms up the space and makes it feel like it’s yours and like you’re at home. Pillows are great, too. They are inexpensive, and you can really have a lot of fun with fabrics there.”

Lean into trends. Hamilton and his team spend a lot of time hand-picking fabrics for the store. “We are starting to see a lot more color, especially on secondary pieces like chairs or accent pieces.” Additionally, he has noticed a shift in fabric material to Crypton — a “spill-proof, life-proof kind of fabric that is treated at the nano-level and is more stain resistant.”