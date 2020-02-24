× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

Loyal Pest and Termite Control, located in Henrico off of Parham Road, have been helping homeowners get rid of pests such as termites, ants, mice, bedbugs and snakes since 1960. Serving a customer base of both residential and commercial properties in a 60-mile radius, Loyal is well equipped to solve the peskiest of problems.

While district manager Nick Lupini is happy to send his Loyal team out to treat customers facing pest infestations, he is happy to share some pointers to avoid them altogether.

Watch for water and wood. “When you are trying to get rid of pests, you want to think like the pest,” Lupini says. Noting that pests thrive on moisture, he recommends that homeowners do their best to make sure there is no standing water around their homes. “You want to make sure you have no wood-to-ground contact. You do not want any firewood stored up against your house. You want to store firewood up on blocks so it’s not touching the ground. You want to keep all tree branches and limbs cut off and away from the house because they could act like highways for insects to go from trees to your home.” He also notes that keeping your gutters clean is a helpful step to avoiding the dreaded moisture issues that lead to bug problems.

Sealed containers. In addition to making sure that the space surrounding your home is dry and clear, he also recommends keeping the interior of your home free of food debris and trash. One important factor that homeowners often don’t consider is placement of dog and cat food. Lupini recommends making sure pet food is stored tightly in a sealed container or bin in the garage — not in the bag. Birdseed is a surprising culprit. “A lot of pantry pests come from birdseed,” he notes, “make sure it’s sealed up.”

Caulk it up. Ultimately, being clean and mindful is the best way to avoid pests, according to Lupini. “Make sure everything is caulked and sealed well,” he says. Stinkbugs, ladybugs, and other undesirables that, over winter, will find solace in dry and warm spaces.

Luggage in the tub first. Lupini says that bedbugs are becoming a massive problem not only nationally, but globally. The best way to avoid attracting bedbugs is to be careful when traveling. “When you travel, you want to make sure that the first thing you do is put your luggage in the tub of the hotel and then inspect the room for bedbugs around the bed and nightstand. Make sure there are no bedbugs before you take your suitcases into the room. They’re about the size of a tick and they are just like ticks, they want your blood,” warns Lupini.