× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

JES Foundation Repair, owned by Groundworks, specializes in foundation repair, crawl space repair and basement waterproofing. Occasio Gee, director of advertising and public relations, notes that “Richmond is one of those unique areas where you have both basements and crawl spaces,” both of which keep their technicians busy. JES offers free home inspections during which they send a certified field inspector to assess a home’s foundation and structure and then provide the client with a repair estimate on needed work.

Gee shares these tips with homeowners:

Get in there. Foundation and structure problems often come from homeowners never going in their crawl spaces, and not understanding what is going on beneath their home. “The crawl space and the basement really impact how the rest of the house behaves, whether it’s the air coming up from under your home to the heating and cooling of your house and the way the insulation is affected in the home.” When leaks or cracks exist in crawl spaces and basements, cold or warm air can get in, affecting the temperature as well as the utility bills that come from trying to counterbalance it.

Notice the signs. In order to maintain the structural integrity of your home, you have to pay attention to clues that arise to indicate that something isn’t right. “One of the key things would be cracks. If you see cracks in the wall or have difficulty with your doors and windows closing, those are usually some of the first signs with regards to structural issues. When it comes to waterproofing, smells and mold are two of the larger signs.” Gee recommends not ignoring these signs. “The longer someone waits, the more that kind of damage that can be done,” says Gee.

Manage moisture. “It really comes down to water management,” says Gee. “Make sure your gutters are clear and functioning so that they’re pushing the water away from your home and not underneath your home. Also make sure your crawl space is sealed off. You don’t want air constantly getting under there or for moisture to have the ability to get under there."

Additional reference: https://www.jeswork.com/basement-leaks-and-your-health/ and https://www.jeswork.com/guide-to-crawl-space-encapsulation-in-virginia/