Capel Rugs has been in business since 1917. Marie Hayden, area manager of Capel Rugs in Richmond, is proud to be part of such a long tradition. “They started out making braided rugs over a hundred years ago, and they became importers and manufacturers. Then they decided to put up some retail stores. We are direct from the manufacturer.” At Capel, on-staff designers can help customers choose rugs based on budget, size and taste. “We run the gamut, we try to have it all,” says Hayden.

Hayden rolls out these tips for prospective rug buyers:

Know your price. Figuring out how to pick a rug can be confusing. According to Hayden, there are different qualities of rugs. The most friendly on the wallet would be machine-made rugs, often made of polypropylene or wool. At a higher price, Capel sells tufted rugs, which are wool rugs made in India that tend to be thicker and warmer on the floor, as well as classic hand-knotted rugs. “This is how they’ve been making rugs for thousands and thousands of years. It takes about a year to make one,” Hayden says of the hand-knotted rugs, “They don’t wear out. Fifty or 60 years later, they’ll still look new.”

Know your style. Buying a rug is more about your taste than anything else. "It’s really a personal preference of whether you want something that’s a timeless and traditional design or whether you want something that’s a little more neutral,” says Hayden.

Come prepared. “You really should know your size before you come into the store. It helps us to put you in the right place if you know what size rug is going to work. If you’re doing a dining room, you want to know the size of your table so we can make sure it’s on the rug and that your chairs are on the rug,” suggests Hayden. “Bring any inspiration you want in — pictures, colors, paint colors, fabrics you may have in the room. We have designers on staff, and they are more than happy to help you.”

Consider durability. While customers sometimes are hesitant to buy handmade rugs for fear of children or pets ruining them, Hayden says that these rugs can withstand more than one would imagine. “The wool, hand-knotted rugs clean better than anything. Wool rugs have natural lanolin in them. They release soil." These rugs are very friendly to pets and children. "It’s something people shouldn’t be afraid of.”