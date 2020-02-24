× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

× Expand Beari

Susan Jamieson, who has run the interior design firm and home goods brand Bridget Beari since 1992, opened her first retail shop, Bridget Beari Home Store, on Cary Street in 2018.

At the shop and at stores around the country, Jamieson offers 200 colors from her paint line and 20 of her own wallpapers that speak to her style and desires from her clientele. Additionally, the Bridget Beari Home Store offers a collection of art, accessories, rugs, lighting and furniture that Jamieson has hand-selected from around the world.

Jamieson offers these tips for creating a successful interior project:

Get familiar. When Jamieson meets with a new client, it’s important for her to become familiar with the space that needs work as well as the client’s personal style and vision. “We fluctuate between modern and traditional and organic. We kind of go where the client wants us to go, as well as where the architecture takes us.

Start with paint. “Paint changes the [feeling] of a room, whether you want dark and moody or light and airy. I think paint is the easiest to do,” says Jamieson. For smaller spaces, Jamieson notes that, contrary to popular opinion, small spaces look good in dark colors. “I think it makes it richer, more interesting, cozier. If it is small, why not embrace the small?”

Mix it up. Bridget Beari’s hashtag #livingthemix describes one way that Jamieson approaches interior design. “Elevate your home to another level by mixing,” she says. “You don’t just go out and buy everything at Crate and Barrel and it all looks the same.” She recommends mixing new and old, antique and contemporary pieces, different colors and materials. Not everything has to match to create a dynamic and interesting look.

Tell a story. One thing Jamieson loves about her work is the opportunity to be creative. She enjoys scouting furniture and art for clients that will fit the narrative that they want their space to convey. She recommends seeking out local makers and artists for unique pieces and opening your mind to new ideas and styles. Check out flea markets and yard sales, mix expensive pieces with found or antique items. When you find a piece you love, she says, “it gives you a story, something you feel connected to.”