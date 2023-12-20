PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in the Jan-Feb 2024 issue of R•Home.
It takes dedicated groups of professionals, skilled artisans, tradespeople and designers to make our remodeling dreams come true without a hitch. Recognized for excellence, here is the PRO Remodeler of the Year Award Class of 2023 from the Professional Remodeling Organization of Central Virginia.
The design and colorful cabinetry were inspired by a kitchen the clients saw in a magazine. (Photo by Johnn Magor Photography)
Historic Renovation/Restoration
Custom Kitchens Inc.
Once left to decay, this late 18th-century house in Richmond’s West End is undergoing extensive restoration by its current owners. When the location of the original kitchen proved difficult to pinpoint, they added their dream kitchen in a recently renovated wing of the house.
The wine racks were designed to be viewed through the insulated glass windows. (Photo by John Magor Photography)
Creative Solutions
Home Masons Inc.
with Seven Hills Electric, Siewers Lumber and Millwork
A partially finished basement was transformed into a state-of-the-art wine cellar for a local connoisseur, a partner in a California vineyard. The oak-barrel vaulted ceiling, redwood racks and brick-veneered walls channel elements found in his vineyard’s wine country tasting room.
Illuminated sculptures by Richmond artist Sanford Kogan (Photo by QPH Photo)
Automation
MMIS
with Kathy Corbet Interiors
This quirky Quonset hut was a corrugated metal shell before its recent transformation into a modern multifunctional outbuilding on a Powhatan estate. A kaleidoscope of vivid color, graffiti and light art and sculpture add to the amped-up style of the hut, which functions as a guesthouse, meeting space, gym and kitchen for a professional chef.
The cabinets are Oxblood Red by Fine Paints of Europe. (Photo by Aquatree Designs)
Residential Interior Element
Lane Homes & Remodeling
A siren call for relaxation and fun, this dramatic wet bar was designed for a local design-savvy couple to replace an existing bar with outdated cabinetry and a dark countertop. The new bar makes better use of its alcove space with vibrant red cabinetry, a pink rainbow fusion quartzite countertop and brass hardware.
The renovation opened a small, enclosed kitchen to the adjacent family room. (Photo by Aquatree Designs)
Entire House
Lane Homes & Remodeling
A whole-house renovation designed to take this 1960s-era ranch home back to its midcentury roots stripped away heavy paneling and Victorian-style detailing added in a previous renovation. The revised footprint features an open floor plan and midcentury design elements.
The client requested a nature-inspired oasis. (Photo by QPH Photo)
Bathroom $50K to $100K
Kathy Corbet Interiors
with Carroll Plumbing, Oxford Contracting, Tech Painting
Contractors transformed a builder-grade primary bath in a new townhouse from basic and blah to a spa-like oasis with luxury elements such as a steam shower, bidet toilet and makeup vanity. A wall mural, floral fabric, marble and mosaics add to the ambiance.
PRO AWARDS 2023: FULL LISTING
Creative Solutions
Grand Prize: HomeMasons Inc. with Seven Hills Electric, Siewers Lumber and Millwork
Merit Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Entire House
Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Merit Prize: AHG Construction & Remodeling with Classic Granite & Marble, MidSouth Building Supply
Home Automation/Entertainment/Media
Grand Prize: MMIS with Kathy Corbet Interiors
Interior/Exterior Element
Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Residential Addition
Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling with Ferguson, Morris Tile Distributors, Siewers Lumber & Millwork
Merit Prize: Classic Construction
Residential Bath Under $50K
Grand Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc.
Merit Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Residential Bath $50K to $100K
Grand Prize: Kathy Corbet Interiors
Merit Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc.
Residential Bath Over $100K
Grand Prize: Virginia Design Group
Grand Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc.
Merit Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Residential Detached Structure
Grand Prize: Cardiff Custom Construction
Merit Prize: Stratford Hills Construction
Residential Exterior
Grand Prize: Kathy Corbet Interiors with Town & Country Electrical, Oxford Contracting, Carroll Plumbing, Tech Paint, MMIS, Appliance Contract Sales
Merit Prize: Virginia Building and Remodeling with Walker’s Carpets & Interiors
Residential Historic Renovation/Restoration
Grand Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc.
Merit Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling with Ferguson, Morris Tile Distributors
Residential Interior Under $100K
Grand Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc.
Merit Prize: Classic Construction
Residential Interior Over $100K
Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Grand Prize: Virginia Design Group
Merit Prize: Paragon Construction Co. with Ferguson, Classic Granite & Marble, Emser Tile
Merit Prize: Cardiff Custom Construction
Residential Kitchen Under $75K
Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Merit Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc.
Residential Kitchen $75K to $150K
Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Merit Prize: Leo Lantz Construction with BBG Brazilian Best Granite, Morris Tile, Ferguson
Residential Kitchen $150K+
Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living
Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling
Grand Prize: Paragon Construction Co. with Siewers Lumber & Millwork
Grand Prize: James River Construction Co.
Merit Prize: HomeMasons Inc. with Seven Hills Electric, Siewers Lumber & Millwork