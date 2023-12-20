PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in the Jan-Feb 2024 issue of R•Home.

It takes dedicated groups of professionals, skilled artisans, tradespeople and designers to make our remodeling dreams come true without a hitch. Recognized for excellence, here is the PRO Remodeler of the Year Award Class of 2023 from the Professional Remodeling Organization of Central Virginia.

× Expand The design and colorful cabinetry were inspired by a kitchen the clients saw in a magazine. (Photo by Johnn Magor Photography)

Historic Renovation/Restoration

Custom Kitchens Inc.

Once left to decay, this late 18th-century house in Richmond’s West End is undergoing extensive restoration by its current owners. When the location of the original kitchen proved difficult to pinpoint, they added their dream kitchen in a recently renovated wing of the house.

× Expand The wine racks were designed to be viewed through the insulated glass windows. (Photo by John Magor Photography)

Creative Solutions

Home Masons Inc.

with Seven Hills Electric, Siewers Lumber and Millwork

A partially finished basement was transformed into a state-of-the-art wine cellar for a local connoisseur, a partner in a California vineyard. The oak-barrel vaulted ceiling, redwood racks and brick-veneered walls channel elements found in his vineyard’s wine country tasting room.

× Expand Illuminated sculptures by Richmond artist Sanford Kogan (Photo by QPH Photo)

Automation

MMIS

with Kathy Corbet Interiors

This quirky Quonset hut was a corrugated metal shell before its recent transformation into a modern multifunctional outbuilding on a Powhatan estate. A kaleidoscope of vivid color, graffiti and light art and sculpture add to the amped-up style of the hut, which functions as a guesthouse, meeting space, gym and kitchen for a professional chef.

× Expand The cabinets are Oxblood Red by Fine Paints of Europe. (Photo by Aquatree Designs)

Residential Interior Element

Lane Homes & Remodeling

A siren call for relaxation and fun, this dramatic wet bar was designed for a local design-savvy couple to replace an existing bar with outdated cabinetry and a dark countertop. The new bar makes better use of its alcove space with vibrant red cabinetry, a pink rainbow fusion quartzite countertop and brass hardware.

× Expand The renovation opened a small, enclosed kitchen to the adjacent family room. (Photo by Aquatree Designs)

Entire House

Lane Homes & Remodeling

A whole-house renovation designed to take this 1960s-era ranch home back to its midcentury roots stripped away heavy paneling and Victorian-style detailing added in a previous renovation. The revised footprint features an open floor plan and midcentury design elements.

× Expand The client requested a nature-inspired oasis. (Photo by QPH Photo)

Bathroom $50K to $100K

Kathy Corbet Interiors

with Carroll Plumbing, Oxford Contracting, Tech Painting

Contractors transformed a builder-grade primary bath in a new townhouse from basic and blah to a spa-like oasis with luxury elements such as a steam shower, bidet toilet and makeup vanity. A wall mural, floral fabric, marble and mosaics add to the ambiance.

