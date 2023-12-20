PRO Remodeler of the Year Awards

The Professional Remodeling Organization of Central Virginia honors the region’s top contractors

by

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in the Jan-Feb 2024 issue of R•Home.

It takes dedicated groups of professionals, skilled artisans, tradespeople and designers to make our remodeling dreams come true without a hitch. Recognized for excellence, here is the PRO Remodeler of the Year Award Class of 2023 from the Professional Remodeling Organization of Central Virginia.

Historic Renovation/Restoration

Custom Kitchens Inc.

Once left to decay, this late 18th-century house in Richmond’s West End is undergoing extensive restoration by its current owners. When the location of the original kitchen proved difficult to pinpoint, they added their dream kitchen in a recently renovated wing of the house.

Creative Solutions

Home Masons Inc.

with Seven Hills Electric, Siewers Lumber and Millwork

A partially finished basement was transformed into a state-of-the-art wine cellar for a local connoisseur, a partner in a California vineyard. The oak-barrel vaulted ceiling, redwood racks and brick-veneered walls channel elements found in his vineyard’s wine country tasting room.

Automation

MMIS

with Kathy Corbet Interiors

This quirky Quonset hut was a corrugated metal shell before its recent transformation into a modern multifunctional outbuilding on a Powhatan estate. A kaleidoscope of vivid color, graffiti and light art and sculpture add to the amped-up style of the hut, which functions as a guesthouse, meeting space, gym and kitchen for a professional chef. 

Residential Interior Element

Lane Homes & Remodeling

A siren call for relaxation and fun, this dramatic wet bar was designed for a local design-savvy couple to replace an existing bar with outdated cabinetry and a dark countertop. The new bar makes better use of its alcove space with vibrant red cabinetry, a pink rainbow fusion quartzite countertop and brass hardware.

Entire House

Lane Homes & Remodeling

A whole-house renovation designed to take this 1960s-era ranch home back to its midcentury roots stripped away heavy paneling and Victorian-style detailing added in a previous renovation. The revised footprint features an open floor plan and midcentury design elements.

Bathroom $50K to $100K

Kathy Corbet Interiors

with Carroll Plumbing, Oxford Contracting, Tech Painting

Contractors transformed a builder-grade primary bath in a new townhouse from basic and blah to a spa-like oasis with luxury elements such as a steam shower, bidet toilet and makeup vanity. A wall mural, floral fabric, marble and mosaics add to the ambiance.

PRO AWARDS 2023: FULL LISTING

Creative Solutions

Grand Prize: HomeMasons Inc. with Seven Hills Electric, Siewers Lumber and Millwork 

Merit Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Entire House

Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Merit Prize: AHG Construction & Remodeling with Classic Granite & Marble, MidSouth Building Supply 

Home Automation/Entertainment/Media 

Grand Prize: MMIS with Kathy Corbet Interiors 

Interior/Exterior Element

Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Residential Addition

Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling with Ferguson, Morris Tile Distributors, Siewers Lumber & Millwork 

Merit Prize: Classic Construction 

Residential Bath Under $50K

Grand Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc. 

Merit Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Residential Bath $50K to $100K

Grand Prize: Kathy Corbet Interiors 

Merit Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc. 

Residential Bath Over $100K

Grand Prize: Virginia Design Group 

Grand Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc.

Merit Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Residential Detached Structure 

Grand Prize: Cardiff Custom Construction 

Merit Prize: Stratford Hills Construction 

Residential Exterior 

Grand Prize: Kathy Corbet Interiors with Town & Country Electrical, Oxford Contracting, Carroll Plumbing, Tech Paint, MMIS, Appliance Contract Sales 

Merit Prize: Virginia Building and Remodeling with Walker’s Carpets & Interiors 

Residential Historic Renovation/Restoration 

Grand Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc. 

Merit Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling with Ferguson, Morris Tile Distributors 

Residential Interior Under $100K

Grand Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc. 

Merit Prize: Classic Construction 

Residential Interior Over $100K

Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Grand Prize: Virginia Design Group 

Merit Prize: Paragon Construction Co. with Ferguson, Classic Granite & Marble, Emser Tile 

Merit Prize: Cardiff Custom Construction 

Residential Kitchen Under $75K

Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Merit Prize: Custom Kitchens Inc. 

Residential Kitchen $75K to $150K

Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Merit Prize: Leo Lantz Construction with BBG Brazilian Best Granite, Morris Tile, Ferguson 

Residential Kitchen $150K+ 

Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living 

Grand Prize: Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Grand Prize: Paragon Construction Co. with Siewers Lumber & Millwork 

Grand Prize: James River Construction Co. 

Merit Prize: HomeMasons Inc. with Seven Hills Electric, Siewers Lumber & Millwork 