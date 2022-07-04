Patti Ryan’s New Muse

× Expand Patti Ryan’s Museum District studio

Designer Patti Ryan’s favorite thing about her studio at 3201 W. Franklin St. is meeting new people on the sidewalk while she’s watering her plants.

“My corner location provides a great view of the neighborhood, and the neighborhood has such positive energy,” she says. “I love the vibrancy of the Museum District — the energy of the young families, students and dogs, etc., that walk by.”

Interior designer Patti Ryan

Ryan moved into her chic but cozy studio in January 2021 after the prior tenant, designer Robert Rentz, let her know he was moving to South Carolina and the space would be available.

Ryan started her business in 2017, using her dining room as her studio. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for the use of color, pattern and unexpected style in her designs.

“I like to get a feel for my client’s personality and discuss how they use their spaces and the ambiance they would like to capture,” she says. “All of my clients are unique, so my design interpretation of their spaces is distinct to them.”

The process of creating beautiful interiors is a very messy job with many moving parts, like a puzzle, she adds.

“My inventory includes a wide range of fabric, wallpaper and carpet samples. I wanted a design space that would give me the ability to spread out my design ideas, and I also wanted to create a pretty and comfortable space for my clients to visit,” she says. “My design studio is my muse.”