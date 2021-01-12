NARI Contractor of the Year Awards

Causing us to stay close to home for nearly a year, the pandemic has given us more time than ever to assess the functionality of our spaces. We’re more keenly aware of that cramped kitchen or outdated bathroom; we’re feeling that urge born of necessity to spend more time outside. To turn these frustrations into solutions, sometimes an overhaul is in order. Here, learn about top industry professionals in the Richmond area who have been honored for such renovations by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry with 2020 Contractor of the Year awards.

× Expand Photo by Steve Kancianic

Entire House

Poole & Poole Architecture

When these clients purchased land to build a vacation home on Carter’s Creek, they decided that the dilapidated historic barn on the property was too special to demolish. A team that included an architect, a structural engineer, a local contractor and various artisans has transformed it into a charming two-story cottage where the family will stay while building the primary residence. Original exterior materials such as board-and-batten siding and split-face shingles were replaced with modern lookalikes, window locations were preserved wherever possible, and the original barn door was salvaged and remains in its original location. To expand the second floor, a long dormer was added, and a rear porch was enlarged and enclosed to provide a nine-month porch overlooking the water.

Runner-up: Lane Homes & Remodeling

× Expand An infinity-edged terrace of marble pavers features a granite fire pit and seating. (Photo by John Magor)

Residential Interior or Exterior Specialty

Lane Homes & Remodeling

These homeowners wanted to reimagine their outdoor living area by creating a multipurpose space for entertaining and year-round swimming. An infinity-edged terrace of marble pavers features a granite fire pit and plentiful space for seating, and a newly expanded cantilevered upper deck off the primary residence provides an additional area to gather. Adjacent to the fire-pit area, a detached building houses a custom pool/spa. This enclosed space provides protection from the elements, while abundant windows and doors that slide open to the terrace emulate the feeling of being outdoors. A basement level was created for this structure so that the custom spa could be flush with the ground and serviced from below.

× Expand A custom front door made from steel and glass evokes Tudor vibes in a fresh way. (Photo by John Magor)

Residential Interior Remodel

Lane Homes & Remodeling

The first floor of this Tudor-style home has been updated with a modern take. The clients’ priorities included the ability to age in place and using materials that would withstand wear and tear from two family dogs. In opening and updating the first floor, existing square footage was reclaimed to create a first-floor bedroom suite. The main bath is fully open; with no barriers between the vanity, shower and closet, it is fully accessible. A newly designed kitchen features weathered wood cabinets and a wet bar area, adding back a taste of rustic. The foyer was updated and expanded by relocating a half bath by 4 feet, while a custom front door made from steel evokes Tudor vibes in a fresh way.

Runner-up: Maison Construction & Renovations

× Expand Photo by QPH Photo

Commercial Remodel

Kathy Corbet Interiors

with Classic Granite & Marble

After 20 years in their office, owners of a local eye-care business wanted to welcome their clients to a brighter, more modern space. Dark-toned furnishings, display cases and fixtures have been updated to lighter, brighter versions. To create more space, a small break room was replaced with a children’s area, and the enlarged waiting area now contains a bistro-height counter that doubles as a workspace if opticians need it. In the reception space, dark granite countertops were swapped for a lighter neutral, and marine-grade paint in a light neutral tone withstands the kicks and bumps of a busy reception desk. LED lights and a midtone neutral luxury vinyl tile further brighten the space. A textured feature wall provides an artsy focal point.

× Expand Blending old elements with new was key in this two-story addition and renovation. (Photo by Kip Dawkins)

Residential Addition

Hampden Hill Custom Builder

with Custom View Windows & Doors, Ferguson Enterprises, Mosaic Home Interiors, C.L. Shade Drafting and Creative Conservation

Blending old elements with new was key in this two-story addition and renovation for a family wanting to create their forever home with more living and private space. The exterior addition includes the same roofing, rafters and decking from the existing structure, while the old porch was extended to create a new wraparound porch with custom flower boxes. A custom bar with an antique mirror and custom screens in the doors is the focal point in a newly constructed entry; a new bedroom suite and kitchen bring modern convenience while using fixtures and finishes relating to the historical charm of the home. A full bath and custom Murphy bed change the first-floor playroom, once the living room, into an in-law suite in minutes.

Runner-up: Lane Homes & Remodeling

× Expand Photo by John Magor

Residential Kitchen Under $100K

Custom Kitchens Inc.

This family of four wanted a bigger, more functional kitchen without affecting the architectural integrity of their 1940s bungalow. Borrowing space from the adjacent laundry room provided the extra square footage needed for improved workflow, new appliances and increased storage with uber-functional pull-outs. Easy-to-clean quartz countertops make the kitchen kid-friendly, while a new corner coffee and drinks bar is the place the adults enjoy starting and ending a busy day. White Shaker-style cabinets are timeless yet modern, while the teal hexagonal tile backsplash and brass hardware provide colorful accents. New heated hardwood floors amplify the cozy factor and blend with the existing hardwoods.

Runner-up: BK Martin with Reico Kitchen and Bath, Nolan Company, Classic Granite & Marble, Costen Floors and Siewers Lumber & Millwork

× Expand Photo by QPH Photo

Residential Kitchen Over $100K

Gardner Construction

with Kathy Corbet Interiors, Ferguson Enterprises, H.E. Satterwhite

With an empty nest on their horizon, these homeowners sought a total overhaul of their hardworking family kitchen. To expand the space, walls to the dining room were removed and replaced with glass pocket doors, while top-of-the-line appliances were more thoughtfully placed to reduce traffic jams in work and eating zones. A plumbed espresso bar, wine tasting area and interior year-round herb garden in a sunny window address the homeowners’ interests in entertaining and cooking. Wood reclaimed from the project has been transformed into a barn door, island legs, shelving and wood accents on the custom range hood. Leathered granite countertops add texture and depth, while a Simon Pearce light fixture over the island is functional art.

Runner-up: Paragon Construction with Artistic Stone, Appliance Contract Sales, Mosaic Home Interiors, Somerville Bath and Kitchen Store and C.L. Shade Drafting

× Expand Aesthetics were important in this backyard oasis. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Home Theater/Home Automation

Sound + Image Design

This client requested an outdoor audio system that would “knock your socks off.” Nine outdoor speakers and two subwoofers later, the new system delivers high-quality audio over the squeals of grandchildren and the sound of the pool’s three waterfalls. Aesthetics were important in this backyard oasis, so speakers are mounted symmetrically on the exterior of the home, while those by the pool are disguised as rocks. Wiring is fully hidden from view, carefully trenched in under an existing brick walkway. Now, music can be streamed from any mobile device for the whole family’s enjoyment.

× Expand Photo by QPH Photo

Organizational Remodel/Upfit

Kathy Corbet Interiors

with Oxford Contracting Service, Ferguson Enterprises

Custom cabinetry was the solution in a small but mighty space that was tasked to store, serve, entertain and delight in the farmhouse of these homeowners. On one wall, cabinets fronted with rustic wire mesh store and showcase glassware. A coffee bar and other small appliances are tucked behind two cabinet doors. On the other wall, tall cabinets for a wine fridge on one side and storage for mops and brooms on the other flank a countertop area in between, providing flexible space for cookbooks, an auxiliary desk or party staging — whatever the situation dictates. The cabinets feature a decorative finish by a local artist that incorporates multiple layers of metallic golds, earthy greens and wood tones.

Runner-up: BK Martin Construction Inc. with Costen Floors

× Expand Part veranda, part storage, wholly stylish and functional (Photo by John Magor)

Outdoor Living

Lane Homes & Remodeling

What was once a dilapidated cinder block garage has been transformed into an indoor/outdoor escape for entertaining that’s part veranda, part storage, and wholly stylish and functional. Much of the 1940s structure needed to be rebuilt, an unpermitted apartment was demolished and the concrete floor was repoured. The new space features a half-bath with a trough sink, shiplap, patterned tile and brass fixtures, while the main indoor area provides room for lounging and dining. A barn door hides the storage area, while French doors to the veranda let in light and seamlessly blend the indoor and outdoor spaces. Bricks from the original structure were reused in the pathways around the building, and a fountain in the courtyard provides serenity and an escape from city life.

Runner-up: Paragon Construction Company LLC with C.L. Shade Drafting

× Expand Photo by John Magor

Residential Bathroom Over $50K

Custom Kitchens Inc.

A burst pipe while they were away on vacation, despite the havoc it wreaked, provided these empty nesters the opportunity to create their dream bathroom. The new space, with stained walnut cabinetry, creamy countertops and warm-hued stone tile floors, evokes the feel of a European hotel. With age-in-place features a priority, the curbless shower features multiple shower heads, jets and grab bars that can accommodate a wheelchair if needed. A frosted-glass barn door slides between the shower and water closet. Separate vanities with under-cabinet lighting provide storage space for each user as well as linens. A heated shower seat and floors ensure warmth in this open space.

Runner-up: Lane Homes & Remodeling

× Expand Photo by Jennifer Duncan Goodman

Residential Bath Under $50K

Jennifer Duncan, CKD

with Morris Tile Distributors, Artistic Stone

For clients who wanted a brighter aesthetic and increased functionality in their main bathroom, removing and relocating certain elements was key. The entry door was moved and enlarged to improve access and flow. A new water closet with a frosted frosted-glass door provides privacy without visually shrinking the space and allows for plenty of natural light. A large shower features custom tile work and easy-clean glass. Tall custom cabinetry provides ample storage for linens. Improved vanity lighting with side sconces, another client request, eliminates shadows. A cohesive color palette, accented with touches of gold, conveys an air of laid-back elegance.

Runner-up: Leo Lantz Construction with Morris Tile Distributors and The Somerville Bath & Kitchen Store

ADDITIONAL AWARDS

Contractor of the Year

Jeremy Shank, Paragon Construction

Vendor of the Year

Whit Morris, Morris Tile Distributors

Rookie of the Year

Brian Austin, AHG Construction & Remodeling