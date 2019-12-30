NARI Contractor of the Year Awards

Undergoing a home renovation of any scale can be one of the most harrowing yet rewarding experiences for homeowners. From dream to design to delivery, the renovation process goes well when the right professionals are in place. Here, learn about top industry professionals in the Richmond area who have been honored by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) with 2019 Contractor of the Year awards, judged by fellow NARI members from out of state.

× Expand Photo by John Magor

Residential Kitchen Over $100K

Jennifer Duncan CKD, LLC

With trade partners The Somerville Bath & Kitchen Store, Morris Tile, M.S. International, Artistic Stone and Custom Kitchens

A young, growing family purchased their forever home, quickly learning that the choppy floorplan — a result of seven previous additions — and enclosed interiors did not work for their lifestyle. A major renovation — complete with careful removal of interior brick and masonry walls — created a large open kitchen with sweeping views of the outdoors, integrating traditional design and modern technology. This timeless kitchen includes custom inset cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, custom tilework, a walk-in pantry and what judges cited as “good innovation” in two islands, one with a curved edge, to make the best use of a large space.

Runner-up: Lane Homes & Remodeling

× Expand “Well designed and the client's needs were met in an aesthetically pleasing way.” —NARI judges (Photo courtesy Fable Branding)

WINNER OF NARI’S SERVICE EXCELLENCE AWARD

Residential Kitchen Under $100K

Paragon Construction Company LLC

With trade partners Mosaic Home Interiors, The Somerville Bath & Kitchen Store and Artistic Stone Design

What was once a dark and dated kitchen is now this couple’s dream kitchen “with all the bells and whistles,” according to judges who selected it as the winner in this category. The clients wanted a more open feel with better traffic flow, more work and storage space, and island seating. The new design produced the aesthetically pleasing and highly functional kitchen they had wanted for years. Cabinetry is white around the perimeter and stained dark on the island, a stylish compromise for a husband and wife with conflicting wishes. New appliances and a deep sink make the space chef-friendly; thoughtful details include spice racks, customized pan storage and a TV concealed behind a pocket door.

Runner-up: Custom Kitchens

× Expand Photo by John Magor

Residential Bathroom Over $50K

Leo Lantz Construction Inc.

With trade partners Morris Tile Distributors and Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

For their new master bathroom, well-traveled clients sought the minimalist clean lines they’d seen in Europe. Their former bath, which they described as cold and cluttered, contained impossible-to-clean sanded grout, poor insulation and a massive whirlpool tub set in a base with dated tile and faux columns. The down-to-the-studs renovation created a more spacious feel. Vanities, a dressing table, shelves and even the toilet are all floating. Oversized tile in cool gray emphasizes the European feel. Judges praised the winning project for its “minimalist feel and clean lines.”

Runner-up: Jennifer Duncan, CKD, LLC with trade partners Morris Tile, M.S. International, Artistic Stone, The Somerville Bath & Kitchen Store and Custom Kitchens

× Expand Photo by John Magor

Residential Bath Under $50K

Jennifer Duncan CKD, LLC

With trade partners The Somerville Bath & Kitchen Store and Artistic Stone

This 1980s townhouse master suite had plenty of square footage but was awkwardly configured. The clients’ renovation goals included: better closet organization, more privacy in the bathroom and a spa-like setting. The renovation took five feet from the bedroom for a new bath and closet combo; judges cited a “fantastic use of space” for this new open-concept floorplan. A soft blue color scheme evokes the misty vibe the clients sought, while wood grain laminate and limestone tile add a natural feel. A storage cabinet and drawers double as a full-length mirror when faced with custom-cut mirrors. To maximize storage, the closet includes high clothing rods installed on a pulley for easy access.

Runner-up: Deck Creations

× Expand “A fantastic use of mixed materials and sticking to your client’s vision.” —NARI judges (Photo courtesy QPH Photo)

Residential Interior Remodel

Oxford Contracting Services

With trade partners Kathy Corbet Interiors and Costen Floors

Per the clients’ wishes and Irish heritage, this basement rec room has been transformed into an exceedingly stylish pub. Judges cited a “fantastic use of mixed materials” — including rustic oak, dark wood, textured paint, brick walls and a tin tile ceiling that were chosen to create the collected-over-time look of such an establishment. The ebonized finish on the custom made, red oak bar is repeated in the room’s wainscoting; an acid-splashed steel countertop creates the look of time-worn patina. Venetian plaster decorative paint was used on select walls to add depth and to complement an existing stone fireplace. Custom banquette seating enhances the pub-like atmosphere, while a dart board wall and billiards table add to the fun in this space.

Runner-up: Lane Homes & Remodeling Inc.

× Expand Photo courtesy Eastman Creative

Organizational Remodel/Uplift

Leo Lantz Construction Inc.

With trade partner Closet Factory

What was once a little-used formal living room has been transformed into a functional and beautiful library and home office. Located just inside the front door to the home, the high-traffic, highly visible space needed to blend with the rest of the decor. A custom transom frame was added to match the existing transom sash across the top of entry, and with the addition of custom sliding French doors, the new space is private yet full of light. Custom cabinetry extends to 12-foot ceilings, while the addition of a library ladder puts even topmost shelves within easy reach. Pocket doors keep papers and office equipment out of sight. Judges note that “the deep rich wood of the shelves and desk gives the office an elegant look.”

× Expand “Great transformation and good use of space. Love the double staircase.” —NARI judges (Photo courtesy John Hancock Productions)

Outdoor Living

Deck Creations LLC

The clients’ previous outdoor space — with poor drainage and no defined or comfortable place to gather — called for both functional and aesthetic upgrades. A new screened-in porch and 800 square feet of pavers including a gas firepit and curved sitting wall provide places to entertain and relax rain or shine. Downspouts were added and routed under the patio, and a PVC skirt on the porch adds further armor against future water issues. Composite decking is low maintenance and aesthetically pleasing, while double screen doors on the patio allow for easy shuffling of furniture to suit the occasion. Two sets of stairs descending from opposite sides of the deck to the patio provide great access and were a unique feature that caught judges’ attention. Judges also noted “good use of products that will last a long time.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Eastman Creative

WINNER OF NARI’S GREEN BUILDING CITATION

Entire House

Poole & Poole Architecture

A spacious two-story barn, built in 1977, has been converted into a comfortable home with every modern convenience. Minimal changes were made to the exterior to respect its original Dutch gambrel style; inside, existing structural elements were kept, and any materials removed were reused and repurposed, such as floor joists turned into stair treads and exterior shingles used for finishes in the kitchen bar, powder room and wine storage. Modern design is softened with warm natural materials throughout, such as character oak, quartzite, granite and walnut. Being energy efficient and embracing sustainable materials and practices were also paramount in this project; in recognition of these practices, this winning project also received NARI’s Green Building Citation.

Runner-up: Jennifer Radakovic Design with trade partner James River Construction

× Expand Photo by John Magor

Residential Interior Specialty

HomeMasons Inc.

With trade partners Brazilian Best Granite, ET Moore Manufacturing, Seven Hills Electric and Floor & Décor

The homeowner, a collector of 20th- and 21st-century artisan craft furniture, wanted to create a complementary mantel and surround composition around an existing gas firebox in an urban condominium. The mantel, made from a reclaimed oak beam, serves as a focal point and coordinates with the overall aesthetic; judges called it “a beautiful piece of artwork” that exhibits a simplicity of design and palette that does not compete with the rest of the space. The mantel’s asymmetrical composition allows for desired furniture placement while the stone surround includes lighted storage shelves. A narrow raised hearth of leathered granite provides extra seating.

Runner-up: Leo Lantz Construction Inc. with trade partner Siewers Lumber & Millwork

× Expand Photo by John Magor

Home Theater/Home Automation

Sound and Image Design

With trade partner Lane Homes & Remodeling Inc.

An unused bedroom has become a multipurpose media room where these clients can enjoy gaming, movie and music in style. They wanted their audiovisual and gaming systems to be easy to use, with wires and equipment out of sight, while incorporating a subtle Star Wars theme. White speakers mimic the look of Storm Troopers, all equipment is behind closed doors, and wires are hidden. “With so much technology in one small space, [Sound and Image Design] did a thoughtful job of incorporating the wires in the floors and furniture,” said one judge. A bar area provides space for further wire management as well as high-speed USB ports for gaming controls and charging other devices. A single remote control works the TV, DVD, Blu-Ray, various streaming services and gaming from multiple platforms.

ADDITIONAL AWARDS

Contractor of the Year

Edward Lane, Lane Homes & Remodeling Inc.

Vendor of the Year

Wes Gauvin, Herman W. Allen, Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Community Service Award

Classic Granite & Marble

Contractor Rookie of the Year

Chase Loomer, Cardiff Renovations

Vendor Rookie of the Year

Ronnie Sipe, RJT Industries