Nantucket Style

The perfect social distancing destination is captured in “Nantucket: Classic American Style 30 Miles out to Sea,” a new coffee table book by former R•Home editor (2006-10) Carrie N. Culpepper and photographer Liza Gershman celebrating the historic seaport’s nautical style.

“I’ve always been drawn to the New England nautical aesthetic … the incredible stock of architecture on the island is a true national treasure … and residents take preservation very seriously, which I admire,” Culpepper says.

Her passion for the island’s sandy beaches, idyllic manicured lawns, lush landscapes of hydrangea and roses, and breathtaking wildlife land preserve is expressed through Gershman’s exquisitely shot images. Gorgeous aerial and landscape views feature the island’s jewel-toned water, dramatic landscapes and Nantucket's worn shingle cottages. Stunning portraits of islanders in their homes, blue and white nautical decor, and gallery walls brimming with portraits and landscape paintings are interspersed with essays and interviews with lifelong residents. During the high summer season, the historical seaside village comes alive, casting spells on vacationers who enjoy the signature cottages, landscape, muted colors, beaches and sun.

