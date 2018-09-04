Thoroughly Modern

× Expand Tour the Midlothian home of Cheryl and Frank Angus during Modern RIchmond Week. (Photo courtesy Modern Richmond)

What started with a handful of tours in 2008 has grown into a full-fledged annual program celebrating modern architecture and design; Modern Richmond Week 2018 takes place Sept. 17-23.

This year’s program builds on the success of the inaugural Modern Richmond Week held in 2017, as well as tours held over the past decade. “Our audience and following has been building, plus we’ve been seeing a plethora of modern new construction,” says Modern Richmond Vice Chair David Bass. “In a city that is perceived as traditional, the tour really showed there was a strong inventory and a great following for it.”

A lecture at the Library of Virginia on the life and work of visionary architect Haigh Jamgochian, known for designing the iconic Markel Building near Willow Lawn, kicks off the week. Other events include tours and discussions of 7 West, a new development of modern townhomes in the Manchester area; a look at Midcentury Modern hotels hosted at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library; and a tour of the Walter Parks-designed home of Cheryl and Frank Angus in Midlothian. Modern Market, a show and sale of vintage and contemporary design and decorative arts by local modern dealers, will be held at Mobelux, a Midcentury marvel itself.

To celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary, Modern Richmond is creating a coffee table book highlighting key properties, to be released in spring 2019. A cocktail party to raise funds for this endeavor will be held at Page Bond Gallery on Friday, Sept. 21.

Bass says that the group aims for a well-rounded mix of offerings. And with recently established nonprofit status, Modern Richmond hopes to expand these offerings. “We’re not just a group of aficionados getting together to tour,” Bass says. “It’s more of a mission to think about preservation, to widen how we educate Richmonders about modernism, how we encourage and celebrate the new architecture that’s being built to be the best it can be.”

For more information, visit modernrichmondtour.com.

Modern Richmond Week at a Glance

For more details and ticketing information for each event, see Modern Richmond's website.

Sept. 17: Life and Works of Haigh Jamgochian Edwin Slipek Jr. and Vincent Brooks speak about the renowned Richmond architect. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Library of Virginia, 800 E. Broad St.

Sept. 18: 7 West Townhomes Tour and learn about new development in Manchester. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 501 W. Seventh St.

Sept. 20: Out of Season: Vanishing Midcentury Modern Motels Noted experts speak about motels at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 101 E. Franklin St.

Sept. 21: Cocktail Party Fundraiser for production of Modern Richmond book. 6 to 8 p.m. Page Bond Gallery, 1625 W. Main St.

Sept. 22: Home Tour: Cheryl and Frank Angus With remarks from architect Walter Parks and project manager Chris Snowden. Noon to 2 p.m. 15411 Genito Road.

Sept. 22 - 23: Modern Market Show and sale of modern design and decorative arts. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mobelux, 1635 W. Broad St.