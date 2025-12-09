Merrymakers

× Expand Photo by James Loving

The Emerald Lounge in Union Hill is the destination for Sippin’ Santa this holiday season, featuring decor that transports you (and Santa) from the North Pole to the beach. Adorned with delightful tropical flair, The Emerald Lounge serves up seasonal beverages with a dose of festive kitsch. Santa rides a tinsel-wrapped shark surrounded by twinkle lights, ornaments and gifts suspended from the ceiling. Even the barstools are dressed in Santa-hat seatback covers. The decorations are wild, the menu is switched up with holiday staples, and the atmosphere is jolly.