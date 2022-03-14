Marvels of Modernism

× Expand Great Minds' modern offices on Hermitage Road (Photo by Ben Ely)

Just 20 years ago, vocal proponents — let alone fans — of modernism in Richmond, a city known for its historic neighborhoods and its penchant for traditional design, were few and far between. Today, Modern Richmond’s tours and programs celebrating modern architecture and design in and around the city have helped to raise public awareness of many of Richmond’s modern architectural gems. This spring, the nonprofit organization will reinstate its monthly architectural tours and Modern Richmond Week.

Though it seems at odds with Richmond’s reputation for traditional, the region’s flirtation with modern architecture is said to have begun in the late ’30s. Today, modernist landmarks such as Haigh Jamgochian’s midcentury Markel Building; the 1957 Reynolds Metals Headquarters (now Altria) by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; Phillip Johnson’s late-’60s design for radio station WRVA, now ChildSavers; and Steve Holl’s recent Institute for Contemporary Art can be found throughout the city.

This spring, Modern Richmond architecture tours will visit The Veil Brewing Co.’s new taproom on Forest Hill Avenue, designed by Fultz and Sing Architects, on March 16; the Main Street Station Train Shed, designed by SMBW, and 17th Street Market, designed by Baskervill, on May 11; and the Lightfoot House on Gaskins Road, designed by Dan Ensminger Architecture, on June 15.

× Expand The Veil Brewing Co.'s taproom on Forest Hill Avenue (Photo courtesy The Veil Brewing Co.)

Under the theme of “Modern Richmond Lost and Found,” Modern Richmond Week will explore the growing appreciation for great modern residential, commercial and institutional design while calling attention to some of the architectural icons that have been lost to development.

The week kicks off on Monday evening, April 18, with the keynote address by Roberto Venturo, associate professor and interim chair of the department of interior design at VCU Arts, at Libbie Mill Library, designed by Quinn Evans.

On Tuesday evening, April 19, the organization celebrates midcentury design amid Janet and Scot Morris’ collection of classic modern furnishings at Mid Century Morris, 1731 Kelly Road. Enjoy food and drink beneath a tent or inside the warehouse.

Learn about “Careers in Modernism” with a talk by Will Scribner, FAIA, and Sanford Bond, FAIA, on Wednesday evening, April 20, at the Tredegar Ironworks Foundry Building. Modern Richmond Week concludes on Thursday, April 21, with an evening tour of the Great Minds brand’s modern offices on Hermitage Road, designed by Fultz & Singh Architects, Yellow Room and architect Robert Mills.

Modern Richmond architectural tours (5:30 to 7 p.m.) and Modern Richmond Week events are ticketed (prices to be announced), with a limited number available. Visit modernrichmond.org for details.