Lend a Hand

Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build initiative needs you: The organization is looking for 300 women to help build two homes in the city next year. In 2021, Women Build completed two homes — one with special modifications for a visually impaired woman — with the help of 300 volunteers, its largest volunteer project completed to date. “We are projected to have twice as many builds going on in 2022 and are still missing most of our corporate volunteers,” says Whitney Guthrie, director of community engagement. “This has meant we have relied on our regular volunteers [weekday crew], smaller businesses and faith organizations to help fill the gap.”

Volunteers, with or without prior construction experience, are needed for all types of tasks. “All our sites have the supervision, tools and materials needed to complete the project,” Guthrie says. "All we need are volunteers that can commit to the 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift and show up ready to learn and work.”

Eager to help? Visit richmondhabitat.org for more information.