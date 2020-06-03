Virtual Homearama

× 1 of 3 Expand The Madison by RCI Builders features interiors designed by Home Staging & Design and The Coordinated House. × 2 of 3 Expand The Kensington by Vertical Builders with interiors by Shannon Tootle of Tootle Designs × 3 of 3 Expand The Ruth Ann by PerrinCrest Custom Homes features interiors designed by Jessica Cooley of Olivia Grayson Interiors. Prev Next

A rite of spring for Richmonders in the market for a new home, and those who just like to see what’s new, Homearama, the Home Building Association of Richmond’s annual showcase featuring the latest new home design trends, is a can't-miss event, even in the time of the coronavirus. The 2020 Homearama at Hickory Hill in Hanover County is now officially, and virtually, open.

In previous years, Homearama has been a monthlong, family-oriented event with house tours, food trucks, concerts and more. This year, in response to pandemic safety guidelines, Homearama’s virtual tours of the six fully furnished model homes will be available online through the summer. Private, in-person tours of the models are available by appointment. Masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be observed on all in-person tours.

“Hanover County’s beautiful landscape pulls you outdoors,” says Danna Markland, CEO of the Home Building Association of Richmond. “Each of the six showcase homes, built by local builders, presents a unique design from Low Country to coastal farmhouse, and the traditional with modern detail. Guests can tour these homes by private appointment in person or virtually online."

Beginning June 8, Homearama will share a digital look book and virtual experiences live on the Homearama Facebook page, including designers highlighting elements of the homes; a Green Front Furniture tour; a live experience featuring a closet; and chats with the developer and ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, Homearama’s charity partner. Markland suggests that serious buyers planning to tour the model homes in person make their appointments as soon as possible, as the models will be taken off the tour if they’ve been sold.

The Hickory Hill community features country-style living in a location that’s convenient to the city of Richmond and the town of Ashland. The 500-acre community, ringed by a 700-acre land preserve, features large homes on 1-plus-acre lots and brings residents outside with 10 miles of sidewalks and walking trails.

The community features 3,000-plus-square-foot homes with two- and three-car garages, gourmet kitchens with butler’s pantries and prep space, screened porches, first-floor master suites, and expansive outdoor living areas.

The featured models include: The Gilliam Springs by Eagle Construction of VA, with interiors designed by Dawn Duhamel and Doris Pearlman of Possibilities for Design, Denver, Colorado; The Oxford Lodge by Lifestyle Home Builders, with interiors designed by Johnathan Miller of JSquared Interior Staging and Design, Richmond; The Ruth Ann by PerrinCrest Custom Homes, with interiors designed by Jessica Cooley of Olivia Grayson Interiors; The Madison by RCI Builders, with interiors designed by Home Staging & Design and The Coordinated House; The Chesapeake by Southern Traditions, with interiors by Elaine Reeder of Southern Traditions; and The Kensington by Vertical Builders, with interiors by Shannon Tootle of Tootle Designs.