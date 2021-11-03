Since 2000, the Golden Hammer Awards have recognized the professionals and ordinary people who work to revitalize neighborhoods, reduce blight and promote historic preservation in the city of Richmond. Sponsored by Historic Richmond and Storefront for Community Design, the competition honors excellence in five categories: best adaptive reuse, best new construction, best placemaking, best residential and best restoration.

“The collective work of our nominees reflects innovative solutions to address contemporary issues, marking a year of progress towards a more vibrant and equitable Richmond with more housing, more food, more parks, more history and more education,” says Cyane Crump, executive director of Historic Richmond, on the accomplishments of this year’s winners.

Best Adaptive Reuse

Hatch Kitchen RVA at Clopton Siteworks converted part of the former Philip Morris tobacco warehouse complex into a food and beverage incubator, creating low-cost, low commitment startup space for aspiring culinary enterprises. The Hatch Kitchen campus offers commercial kitchen space and a 125-seat cafe, 10,000 square feet of production space, bottling and canning lines, USDA-certified meat processing equipment, and co-warehousing space, in three separate buildings.

Cooperage II at 1654 Overbrook Road is a village of 57 residential units built within the walls of four tobacco warehouses in greater Scott’s Addition. Massive skylights illuminate a pair of interior plazas where urban street-front entrances encircle landscaped courtyards. The project satisfied preservation requirements that prohibit altering the facade of a windowless structure.

When the Emerald Barn, a 1907 streetcar barn, was originally transformed into a collaborative workspace, it became the first building in the U.S. to be LEED Platinum certified, Net Zero Energy. Its second phase of development in 2021 doubled the square footage of office space, conditioned the warehouse space, incorporated additional natural light, upgraded insulation, added energy-efficient windows, energy recovery ventilators, additional geothermal heating/cooling, sustainable flooring and LED lighting, as well as three solar arrays and new green space.

Arts and Letters Creative Co. reinvented the 1930s-era Lucky Strike complex power plant in Tobacco Row into a vibrant corporate headquarters. The national branding and marketing company floated a pair of sleek white freestanding structures within the building’s original brick and tile shell to allow for additional workspace and to celebrate the contrast between old and new.

Best New Construction

A pair of newly constructed homes at 1701 and 1701.5 N. 21st St. will provide affordable housing, workforce development and support to low-income families in Church Hill. Called Bringing Families Home, the project is a proof-of-concept partnership between the public and private sectors that can be replicated across Richmond’s East End by the local housing authority.

Best Placemaking

The JXN Project, “Unveiling the Vanguard: A Virtual Experience,” is a self-guided tour of 15 street signs, pole banners and sidewalk stamps celebrating the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward as the nation's first historically registered Black urban neighborhood.

Richmond Commons was designated the first public open space in Richmond in 1737. The Low Line Green revitalization transformed the 2.5 acres of long-neglected waterfront into an aesthetically pleasing and environmentally sound urban green space that runs parallel to the James River and Kanawha Canal.

In the heart of Church Hill, the new Reynolds College Culinary School wraps around a large open-air atrium and greenhouse. Above the school’s two lower levels, the building is divided into affordable housing on the east and commercial office and restaurant spaces to the west. Known as Church Hill North and Kitchens at Reynolds, it is the heart of a larger development that includes a grocery store/pharmacy and resources to promote healthy living and community engagement.

Best Residential

Originally built on infill, the foundation of the 1926 home at 805 Chimborazo Blvd. had sunk over time. Before being restored as a single-family dwelling, the 823-square-foot house had to be lifted from its foundation onto 27 push piers. The successful restoration was a pilot project to be used by other Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state to bring new life to historic homes.

Part of a neighborhood of midcentury homes in historic Bon Air, the Villacarillo residence features a floor-to-ceiling living room picture window to take full advantage of the surrounding woodland. Although many original elements of the house, such as its asbestos tile and warped wood paneling, had to removed, period color palettes and 1957 construction materials were referenced to select appropriate, practical replacements.

Best Restoration

With the help of documentation and photographs provided by the community, both the 1915 Colonial Revival home of Dr. William Hughes at 508 St. James St. as well as its 1952 midcentury modern three-story addition were restored and converted to an affordable housing complex of four separate units, including basement living space. Missing porches were re-created, stairs and fireplaces restored, and details inside and out were painstakingly re-crafted.

Masons’ Hall, at 1807 E. Franklin St., one of the oldest structures in Richmond, has been owned continuously by the Masons since its completion in 1787. Its recently completed preservation included emergency stabilization of a broken truss, structural roof repairs, plaster repairs, repairs to the cupola, window restoration and exterior facade rehabilitation.