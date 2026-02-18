Finding a balance between the drama and sophistication of glam design and cozy, livable spaces can be tricky, but for Tamara Day, it’s her signature style. Day coined the phrase “laid-back luxe,” effortlessly blending glamour, comfort and family-friendliness into the spaces she designs. She creates an attainable yet aspirational style that reflects her priorities for beauty and functionality, while helping clients strike that artful balance between cozy and glam through her home design business.

Tamara Day, host of "Bargain Mansions" from the Magnolia Network, will appear at the Richmond Home + Garden Show March 7 and 8. (Photo courtesy Tamara Day)

“It’s a lifestyle, not just a design,” Day says, describing the “laid-back luxe” approach. “I want to kick my shoes off and be comfortable. I like pretty things, and I believe you can live in your home with luxury, but it should feel like a home, not a museum. It’s luxury, livable and comfy.”

Day’s work as host of Magnolia Network’s “Bargain Mansions” has propelled her onto the national stage. She and her crew transform mansions she finds at bargain prices. The show, filmed in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, follows her design and renovation team as they revive derelict homes on a budget.

At the outset, Day thought the concept for “Bargain Mansions” seemed too far-fetched. She didn’t think anyone would be interested in watching renovations of big, old homes in Kansas City. Now in its sixth season, the show has received positive reviews for its focus on historic preservation, functional design and family-oriented renovation approach.​

“Having the show means I do cool things. My world has been expanded,” Day says. “I work with brands, and I have more design projects than I ever thought I would. I get to meet really amazing people.”

Day grew up on a farm, so interior design wasn’t always on her radar, but she knew she loved renovating old spaces. She learned construction, helping her father maintain and repair structures on the farm. Her journey from renovator to design expert began during the economic downturn of the 2000s, when she and her husband were renovating a 5,000-square-foot home they had purchased. To stay on budget, Day took on the roles of designer, general contractor and laborer.

“I did things no one was doing at the time, like a white kitchen with subway tiles, open shelves and Carrara marble,” she says. “I also bought thrifted items.”

​Day’s name recognition and design reputation in Kansas City grew as she showcased her style in the home she had meticulously renovated and designed. She began hosting pop-up thrift shops on the home’s first floor. The pop-ups, which expanded to two events per year in spring and fall, featuring music and food trucks, drew crowds of over 1,000 people.

“People started asking me to design for them. I didn’t know what to charge them,” Day says of the early days of her design career.

After decades of designing and renovating, Day has amassed so much content that she was inspired to compile it into a book. “Laid-Back Luxe: How to Create Aspirational and Attainable Living Spaces” is a how-to guide for uncovering one’s unique style and creating beautiful, functional spaces, filled with beautiful illustrations from projects she’s done over the last decade.

​As part of the Richmond Home + Garden Show, Day will make two appearances on the Fresh Ideas Stage, on Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, at 1 p.m. She’ll share her signature laid-back luxe design philosophy and insights on updating interiors while maintaining character. She’ll also explore interior design trends; bargain DIY upgrades; and how to blend comfort, glam and family-friendly living.