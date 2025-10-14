An Impactful Effort

× Expand Photo courtesy Robin Gahan

Each year, cities across the country sell raffle tickets for the chance to win a St. Jude Dream Home, and every city chooses a lucky winner through a draw. This year, the Dream Home giveaway in Richmond set a record by raising over $1.45 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and was named Campaign of the Year.

The home, located in the Viniterra community, has interiors that are as impressive as the amount raised. Richmond-based Marble Moon Interiors led the design efforts to enhance the house built by StyleCraft Homes. It features six bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms and a movie theater, all crafted with textures, colors and finishes that complement each other and the overall floor plans, creating a cohesive flow throughout each space. All efforts aimed to infuse the Dream Home with purpose, personality and a commitment to social impact, and the spacious living areas were designed for both comfort and style.

Artwork from local artists is displayed throughout the home, showcasing the voices and experiences of the region. There are also textiles, ceramics and stained glass by local artisans. Decorator Robin Gahan’s goal for this home was to make sure that all elements felt purposeful, and she says, “We care about this place, these people, the creative voices who shape it.”

Now that it’s finished, Gahan hopes the house feels like a dream for the winner and everyone who has visited or will visit. After all, a home isn’t truly a dream unless it lifts others up in the process.