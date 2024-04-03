R•Home on the Road — A Unique Design Experience

• REGISTER HERE ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 •

Thursday, May 16, 2024, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ITINERARY

Historic Battersea

10:30 am to noon

The tour starts here, at 1289 Upper Appomattox St., Petersburg

Considered one of early America’s finest examples of neo-Palladian architecture, Battersea was built in 1768 by Colonel John Bannister, a Revolutionary War patriot who signed the Articles of Confederation and served as a member of the House of Burgesses and the Continental Congress. Bannister was also the first mayor of Petersburg. Now owned by the Battersea Foundation, the home’s period Chinese Chippendale-style staircase and other unique architectural elements are undergoing restoration. The house is a Virginia Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Speakers: Calder Loth, Department of Historic Resources, Senior Architectural Historian, and John Zeugner, vice president of the Historic Battersea Foundation Board

Noon: Board trolleys to Old Towne Petersburg for lunch at Petersburg Area Art League

Petersburg Area Art League & Art Park

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

We’ll stop for lunch at the historic headquarters of the Petersburg Area Art League. Located in Old Towne Petersburg, PAAL promotes art for all in its gallery spaces and art education center. PAAL hosts workshops, art classes and monthly exhibitions opening every second Friday in its charming galleries, and participates in Petersburg’s Friday for the Arts! Speaker: Bill Nicholson, PAAL president

The 1794 McIlwaine House

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Group splits

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Groups switch locations

Built in the Federal style by Erasmus Gill, the McIlwaine House was moved to its current location in 1971 to save it from demolition. The house was named for Petersburg industrialist and financier Archibald Graham McIlwaine, who resided there from 1831 to 1878. The meticulously restored interior features hand-carved ornamentation, original paint colors and faux-marble paint treatments. The parlor, or "Petersburg Room” was named one of the most outstanding rooms of woodwork in the country by Smithsonian Magazine. The house is a Virginia Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Speaker: Alexander (Sandy) Graham, Jr., owner

The 1827 Thomas Day House

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Group splits

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Groups switch locations

The house was designed and built by early-19th-century master craftsman Thomas Day (1801-61), a free Black artisan who was born and apprenticed in Petersburg. Day enlarged the house with the addition of a right wing in 1836. He was known for his unique furniture and architectural designs in the early Empire style. Restoration of the house, which was moved from its original location in South Boston to High Street in Petersburg in 1998 to save it from demolition, is in progress. The house is also home to a collection of Day’s furniture. Speaker: Bill Nicholson, owner

3:30 p.m.: We’ll return to Historic Battersea to end the day and pick up our vehicles.

Registration is limited to 50.

Admission: $125 per person, includes box lunch, trolley transportation

Event takes place rain or shine, no refunds.

Please note: This event is not ADA accessible. The interior spaces of these homes are not conducive to wheelchairs, scooters or strollers.