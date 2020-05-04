Bringing the Green

Editor's note: PlantBar is currently closed due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Check the shop's website for information about online ordering.

× Expand PlantBar RVA is located at 2100 W. Cary St. (File photo)

The cascading assortment of greenery that shapes the towering store windows of PlantBar RVA elicits a feeling of eternal spring, even on the gloomiest of days.

Offering a range of services, including walk-in terrarium building, workshops, private events and plant styling for businesses, PlantBar is essentially a one-stop-shop for your green thumb desires. If you’re not into the hands-on approach, they also offer complimentary potting services.

“I think the creative aspect is a huge part of it,” says store manager Leigh Mielkey about the rising popularity of indoor plants. “The benefits of having plants in your house is always great, too.”

Elizabeth and Bailey Ryan, the mother-daughter duo behind PlantBar’s concept, opened their first location in Virginia Beach on Black Friday in 2018, the Richmond location followed a year later. PlantBar also plans to expand to Charlotte, North Carolina.