Parklet Pop-up

× 1 of 8 Expand Park(ing) Day, courtesy Venture Richmond × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

Over 20 Richmond design, architecture and creative firms and artists will participate in a global celebration in which people independently, and simultaneously, turn parking spots into temporary public parks, art installations and more for others to enjoy. Park(ing) Day, which takes place in cities across the country, was first established in San Francisco in 2005.

Richmond's event, sponsored by Venture Richmond, will include more than 20 pop-up parks around the city, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 20. The parklets will be judged by a panel of Richmonders, with the winners announced at a happy hour and awards ceremony at Bar Solita at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon. The grand prize: an opportunity to work with Venture Richmond and the City of Richmond on the creation of a more permanent parklet installation downtown.

“Venture Richmond is really excited to be taking the lead on coordinating Park(ing) Day in RVA this year,” says Max Hepp-Buchanan, director of riverfront and downtown placemaking for Venture Richmond. “For us, the opportunity to activate our downtown streets with miniparks for the day, while simultaneously raising awareness of and promoting the City of Richmond’s parklet program was something we couldn’t pass up.”