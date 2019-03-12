Modern Richmond Book Release

× Expand Image courtesy Modern Richmond

To celebrate its 10th year, Modern Richmond is revisiting many of its past tour locations with a new 252-page hardbound book showcasing more than 50 examples of local modern architecture and design.

“Modern Richmond Book” ($75) opens with a home on Texas Avenue that was the site of the group’s first tour. It concludes with the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, “the perfect celebration of modernism in Richmond,” says board member Helen Reed.

Other properties include the Rice House, designed by Richard Neutra; the WRVA building (now ChildSavers headquarters), designed by Philip Johnson; and Midcentury homes in Highland Hills. The book features images from local photographers and essays from historians, architects and preservationists.

The book will launch at a party on Tuesday, April 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include private tours of Try Me Gallery and Page Bond Gallery. The book will be available online and in select local stores. To order, and for details on the launch, visit modernrichmondbook.com.