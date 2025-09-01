Get Out There

× Expand This month and next, hear music at The Branch Museum of Design, tour the House at Herring Creek and Fire Station 12, and celebrate regional design. (Illustration by Katie Pelikan)

Sept. 10

Live at The Branch Mini-Concert Series: John Emil

Join Americana singer/songwriter and lap guitarist John Emil for an hourlong musical performance in the Main Gallery of The Branch Museum of Design. For tickets and info, visit branchmuseum.org.

Sept. 24

Modern Richmond Sender Vans Tour

Join Modern Richmond for a tour of Sender Vans workshop in Scott’s Addition. The shop tour will include several of the company’s recent projects. Co-founders Peter Guyre and Joey Darragh will discuss their design ethos and talk about the modern materials and thought design that go into creating solutions for clients. Tour begins at 5:30 p.m. modernrichmond.org

Sept. 26-Oct. 26

Fall 2025 Curtain Call Consignment Sale

This year’s Curtain Call sale will be held at the former JC Penney space in Regency Mall. Drop-off dates for items run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5 (closed on Monday), and sale dates run from Oct. 10 to 26 (closed Mondays). Items accepted include sofas, dining room sets, decorative pillows and rugs, and more. For additional information, visit curtaincallrichmond.com.

Sept. 27

Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour

Organized by Westover Episcopal Church, the annual Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour has been a mainstay in Charles City County since 1954. This year’s tour includes Shirley Plantation, the House at Herring Creek, Burlington, Milton, Laurel Bluff and Westover Church. The tour runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $60. Pre-purchase tickets available online. Lunches, $20 each, are also available for preorder from Sally Bell’s Kitchen. westoverepiscopalchurch.org

Sept. 27-Oct. 19

Homearama

Tour eight custom homes in the Chesterfield Summerlake community showcasing the latest in new home design trends. richmondhomearama.com

Oct. 15

Golden Hammer Awards

Celebrate the 2025 Golden Hammer Awards with host Historic Richmond at the Byrd Theatre. The awards have honored excellence in neighborhood revitalization projects throughout Greater Richmond since 2000 by recognizing professionals and community members who improve neighborhoods through restoration, adaptive reuse, new construction, placemaking and historic preservation. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit historicrichmond.com.

Oct. 18

Modern Richmond Fire Station 12 Tour

Join Modern Richmond for a family-friendly open house and tour of Fire Station 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Designed by Mosley Architects, the newest fire station in the city provides community meeting spaces in a sustainable LEED Silver-certified building. modernrichmond.org

Oct. 18

VAxDesign Awards

Launched in 2018, this annual awards program at The Branch Museum of Design recognizes visionary thinking and patronage in the design fields that help broaden recognition and appreciation for architecture and design throughout Virginia. 6 to 9:30 p.m. branchmuseum.org

FARTHER AFIELD

Sept. 24

Conversations on Design With Charlotte Moss

Join Charlotte Moss at Farmington Country Club near Charlottesville for conversations with design professionals Meg Braff, Lisa Fine, Alexa Hampton, Jane Scott Hodges and Suzanne Tucker. Limited availability for a tour of the Southern Living Idea House in the evening. All proceeds go to an interior design scholarship at Virginia Commonwealth University. Event starts at 9:30 a.m. charlottemoss.com/events/conversations-on-design