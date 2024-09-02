Autumnal Excursions

Sept. 19

“Designing Sacred Places,” a lecture by Burt Pinnock, FAIA, NOMA

Pinnock, the architect behind many iconic Virginia spaces, including the Memorial to the Enslaved at the College of William & Mary, is also the lead on the upcoming Shockoe Project chronicling the history of the enslaved in Shockoe Bottom. 6 to 8 p.m. at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design. Find tickets to the lecture and reception at branchmuseum.org.

Expand Discover the rich history of Mottahedah porcelains and meet Wendy Kvalheim, president and design director of Mottahedah, in Colonial Williamsburg Sept. 20. (Photo by Antoine Bootz courtesy Mottahedeh)

Sept. 20

“Splendid Settings — 100 Years of Mottahedeh Design — From Drawing Board to Dinner Table”

A VIP book signing and talk with Mottahedeh president Wendy Kvalheim, Colonial Williamsburg ceramics curator Angelika Kuettner and Williamsburg Brand's Liza Gusler. Mottahedeh, a heritage ceramics brand that has long partnered with Colonial Williamsburg, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. 5:30 p.m. in the Hennage Auditorium at Colonial Williamsburg, 301 S. Nassau St. colonialwilliamsburg.org

Sept. 25

Modern Richmond Tour

Tour a modern home overlooking the Swift Creek Reservoir designed by SMS Architects with interiors decorated by the owner and landscaped by Wendell Welder. 5:30 p.m. Follow the organization on Instagram for ticket release information. modernrichmond.org

× Expand Built in 1745 by the Westover Parish, The Glebe has been updated but maintains its historic charm. (Photo courtesy Westover Episcopal Church)

Sept. 28

Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour

Organized by Westover Episcopal Church, the 2024 tour will highlight four properties that have never been featured on the tour, a Charles City County tradition since 1954. Tour stops include Greenway, Open Air at The Glebe, Piney Grove, Kimages, Berkley Plantation, Sherwood Forest Plantation and Westover Espiscopal Church. Proceeds benefit the church and its area outreach programs. Tickets are $50 when purchased before Sept. 15 and $60 when purchased after that date. Box lunches are also available for prepurchase (including a vegetarian option) for $18 each. westoverepiscopalchurch.org

Oct. 17, 18

VAxDesign

Launched in 2018, this annual awards program at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design recognizes visionary thinking and patronage in the design fields that help broaden recognition and appreciation for architecture and design throughout Virginia. There are four juried awards — Design Achievement Award, Emerging Designer, Prize for Public Interest Design and Vision in Design Honor — as well as The Branch Medallion chosen by Branch leadership. Preview party Oct. 17, awards ceremony on Oct 18. For ticket information, visit branchmuseum.org.

Oct. 30

Golden Hammer Awards

Celebrate the 2024 Golden Hammer Awards with hosts Historic Richmond and Storefront for Community Design at Hardywood Richmond. Started in 2000, the awards honor excellence in neighborhood revitalization projects throughout Greater Richmond. Categories include Best Restoration, Best Adaptive Reuse, Best New Construction, Best Residential and Best Placemaking & Urban Design. 6 p.m. For ticket information, visit historicrichmond.com.