Festive Events

Illustration by Katie Pelikan
Nov. 6
“Slow Home Style” Book Signing and Discussion
Join author and podcaster Zandra Zuraw for a discussion on design with decorator Anne Hulcher Tollett of Hanover Avenue moderated by R•Home Managing Editor Susan Morgan and a signing for Zuraw’s book at Studio Sprezzatura, 207 N. Foushee St., 4 to 7 p.m. Open to the public. studiosprezza.com
Nov. 9
Better Housing Coalition Ninth Gingerbread House Challenge
Test your team’s gingerbread housebuilding skills in this annual event at Hardywood Richmond. This year’s theme: Where in the world is Gingy? Event attendees vote on their favorite houses. Noon to 5 p.m. VIP tickets $25. betterhousingcoalition.org
Nov. 17-Jan. 4, 2026
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights
Enjoy the ultimate holiday tradition featuring thousands of lights sparkling across Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, holiday decorations, model trains and more. Open nightly, 4 to 10 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Purchase advance timed tickets online. lewisginter.org
Nov. 21-23
VisArts’ 61st Craft + Design
This contemporary craft show hosted at Main Street Station showcases the finest in museum-quality craft and features more than 170 artists, live demonstrations, family-friendly workshops and more. craftanddesignrva.com
Nov. 22-Jan. 1, 2026
Light up the Tracks
The monthlong celebration kicks off on Nov. 22 with the Grand IlluminAshland community tree lighting, holiday market, live performances and more from 2 to 5 p.m. ashlandvirginia.com
Dec. 2-6
Wreath Workshops at Maymont
Learn to make a festive holiday wreath complete with wreath forms and a variety of freshly cut evergreens. Refreshments served. Bring gardening gloves and clippers. $60 per person. maymont.org
Dec. 6-7
Merry Market at Maymont
Stock up on holiday gifts at Maymont’s outdoor artisan market, featuring over 75 local makers, choral singers, food trucks and a visit from St. Nicholas. $10 adults; $6 children 16 and under. Noon to 5 p.m. on the Carriage House Lawn. maymont.org
Dec. 7
Deck the Halls
Learn to make holiday decorations at this annual event benefiting Hanover Safe Place. Admission ($40) includes three tickets each for hardware and bows, and freshly cut greenery includes pine, cedar, hemlock, Fraser fir, holly and more. Hanover Arts and Activities Center, 500 S. Center St., Ashland. hanoversafeplace.com
Dec. 13-14
Fan District Association Holiday House Tour
For more than 60 years, this beloved annual event has focused on the neighborhood’s unique architectural heritage as the largest intact Victorian district in the country by showcasing a selection of historic homes decorated to the nines for the holidays. Noon to 5 p.m. Tickets $45 in advance; $60 day of tour. fandistrict.org
Dec. 14
Winter Wander
The Valentine’s free holiday event brings family fun and activities to Court End each year. Tour the historic neighborhood, explore the Federal-era Wickham House, and enjoy festive crafts, refreshments and horse-drawn carriage rides. Noon to 4 p.m. thevalentine.org