Festive Events

× Expand Illustration by Katie Pelikan

Nov. 6

“Slow Home Style” Book Signing and Discussion

Join author and podcaster Zandra Zuraw for a discussion on design with decorator Anne Hulcher Tollett of Hanover Avenue moderated by R•Home Managing Editor Susan Morgan and a signing for Zuraw’s book at Studio Sprezzatura, 207 N. Foushee St., 4 to 7 p.m. Open to the public. studiosprezza.com

Nov. 9

Better Housing Coalition Ninth Gingerbread House Challenge

Test your team’s gingerbread housebuilding skills in this annual event at Hardywood Richmond. This year’s theme: Where in the world is Gingy? Event attendees vote on their favorite houses. Noon to 5 p.m. VIP tickets $25. betterhousingcoalition.org

Nov. 17-Jan. 4, 2026

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Enjoy the ultimate holiday tradition featuring thousands of lights sparkling across Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, holiday decorations, model trains and more. Open nightly, 4 to 10 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Purchase advance timed tickets online. lewisginter.org

Nov. 21-23

VisArts’ 61st Craft + Design

This contemporary craft show hosted at Main Street Station showcases the finest in museum-quality craft and features more than 170 artists, live demonstrations, family-friendly workshops and more. craftanddesignrva.com

Nov. 22-Jan. 1, 2026

Light up the Tracks

The monthlong celebration kicks off on Nov. 22 with the Grand IlluminAshland community tree lighting, holiday market, live performances and more from 2 to 5 p.m. ashlandvirginia.com

Dec. 2-6

Wreath Workshops at Maymont

Learn to make a festive holiday wreath complete with wreath forms and a variety of freshly cut evergreens. Refreshments served. Bring gardening gloves and clippers. $60 per person. maymont.org

Dec. 6-7

Merry Market at Maymont

Stock up on holiday gifts at Maymont’s outdoor artisan market, featuring over 75 local makers, choral singers, food trucks and a visit from St. Nicholas. $10 adults; $6 children 16 and under. Noon to 5 p.m. on the Carriage House Lawn. maymont.org

Dec. 7

Deck the Halls

Learn to make holiday decorations at this annual event benefiting Hanover Safe Place. Admission ($40) includes three tickets each for hardware and bows, and freshly cut greenery includes pine, cedar, hemlock, Fraser fir, holly and more. Hanover Arts and Activities Center, 500 S. Center St., Ashland. hanoversafeplace.com

Dec. 13-14

Fan District Association Holiday House Tour

For more than 60 years, this beloved annual event has focused on the neighborhood’s unique architectural heritage as the largest intact Victorian district in the country by showcasing a selection of historic homes decorated to the nines for the holidays. Noon to 5 p.m. Tickets $45 in advance; $60 day of tour. fandistrict.org

Dec. 14

Winter Wander

The Valentine’s free holiday event brings family fun and activities to Court End each year. Tour the historic neighborhood, explore the Federal-era Wickham House, and enjoy festive crafts, refreshments and horse-drawn carriage rides. Noon to 4 p.m. thevalentine.org