Get Festive

× Expand Experience Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden festooned with more than a million lights for GardenFest of Lights, the ultimate holiday extravaganza, Nov. 18-Jan. 5, 2025. (Photo courtesy Richmond Region Tourism)

Nov. 10

Better Housing Coalition’s Eighth Annual Gingerbread House Challenge

Teams compete to build the best fairy tale-, fable- or folklore-inspired gingerbread house in this annual event. Sample Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout. Noon to 5 p.m. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2410 Ownby Lane. Free admission. Voting: $5 for two votes; $10 for five votes. For tickets, visit betterhousingcoalition.org.

Nov. 18-Jan. 5, 2025

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Stroll through the twinkling lights that envelope Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Check out the holiday decorations, model trains, hot chocolate and more. Open nightly, 4 to 10 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. 1800 Lakeside Ave. Purchase advance timed tickets at lewisginter.org.

Nov. 22-24

VisArts’ 60th Craft+ Design

Make your way to this popular annual museum-quality craft and art show. The diverse collection of unique works represents over 150 artists from across the country. Visit the R•Home lounge to relax and meet special guests throughout the show. Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. Purchase tickets at craftanddesignrva.com.

Nov. 30

Small Business Saturday Artisan Market

Richmond-area artists and makers will be on hand to help you shop local this holiday season. You’ll find handmade home decor, art, jewelry, apparel and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Hardywood’s Barrel Room, Hardywood Richmond, 2410 Ownby Lane. Free. artisanmakers.org

Dec. 7-8

Merry Market

Start holiday shopping under the twinkling lights at Maymont’s Merry Market. Up to 70 local artisans will offer everything from jewelry to children’s gifts. Free for members and their children. $10 for adults, $6 for children. Children under 3 are free. Purchase tickets at the gate or maymont.org.

Dec. 7

Ashland Christmas Market

Head to Historic Downtown Ashland, where you’ll find crafts from more than 60 local artists and makers. Check out one of the 18 local eateries open during the event. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 201 S. Railroad Ave., Ashland. ashlandvirginia.com

Dec. 8

58th Church Hill Holiday House Tour

Tour an assortment of Church Hill homes decorated for the holidays along with area points of interest that highlight the historic architecture in Church Hill. Noon to 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 for $35 in advance, $40 day of tour. churchill.org

× Expand Create your own holiday wreath, swags, boxwood circles and more with the help of experts at the Deck the Halls event in Ashland on Dec. 8. (Photo courtesy Hanover Safe Place)

Dec. 8

Deck the Halls

Floral arranging and garden experts help you craft holiday decorations using live greenery, berries and more. The event raises money for Hanover Safe Place. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hanover Arts and Activities Center, 500 S. Center St., Ashland. Tickets are $40 at deckthehallsva.org.

Dec. 8

Yuletides at Agecroft Hall

Be transported back to Christmases past through the traditions of 17th-century England, 19th-century London and 20th-century Richmond. Explore the festive gardens and museum and enjoy cider, crafts and music. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. Agecroft Hall & Gardens, 4305 Sulgrave Road. agecrofthall.org

Dec. 8

Winter Wander

Join The Valentine and Historic Richmond for some holiday cheer at the annual Winter Wander festival in historic Court End. Shop a festive makers’ market, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, enjoy a performance, and check out the refreshments and family crafts at The Valentine. Hop on a free shuttle to visit nearby cultural sites. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 1015 E. Clay St. thevalentine.org

Dec. 14-15

62nd Fan District Holiday House Tour

The annual Holiday House Tour features a collection of homes in the Fan District that captures the neighborhood’s architectural grandeur and all of its holiday glory. Noon to 5 p.m. each day. Presale tickets $45, tour weekend $60. Purchase tickets at fandistrict.org.

Dec. 22

Christmas Market Pop-Up at Hardywood RVA

Do your last-minute holiday shopping from local artists and makers offering everything from home decor to apparel. Noon to 5 p.m. Hardywood’s Barrel Room. 2410 Ownby Lane. artisanmakers.org

•••

FARTHER AFIELD

Dec. 7

Green Spring Garden Club’s Christmas Home Tour

Tour the Colonial Williamsburg Coach and Livestock Stable: Rare Breeds, the William Lightfoot house, Travis house, and Taliaferro-Cole house and kitchen, each decorated with festive arrangements crafted by garden club members. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Stable closes at 4 p.m.) $40. greenspringgardenclub.org