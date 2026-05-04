Home and Garden Events

× Expand Illustration by Katie Pelikan

Through May 10

Richmond Symphony League Designer Show House

Seventeen design firms reimagined the interior and exterior spaces of the 8,000-square-foot Foundry Manor in the historic Bellona Arsenal neighborhood to create this year’s Designer Show House. Tours are available Tuesday through Sunday; tickets are $45 per person, and proceeds support the Richmond Symphony League. designerhouserva.com.

Expand Corey Damen Jenkins (Photo by Andrew Frasz)

May 7

“Fancy This! Celebrating 250 Years of American Style”

This spring symposium on the evolution of American interior design features special appearances by AD 100 designer Corey Damen Jenkins, Williamsburg Designer in Residence 2022-23 Heather Chadduck Hillegas and Richmond-based designer Janie Molster. Open to the public. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. For information and tickets, visit maisonvie.style.

May 7-June 21

“Imagining Best Products”

A new exhibition at The Branch Museum of Design revisits the architectural legacy of the now-shuttered Best Products Company, a Richmond-based business that shook up the world of retail architecture in the ’70s with the innovative designs owners Frances and Sydney Lewis commissioned for their warehouse stores. branchmuseum.org

May 10

Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour

The annual Mother’s Day House & Garden tour in the historic Museum District returns for its 30th year, featuring eight homes and gardens. Advance online tickets are $30 per person, and same-day tickets at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture are $35. 1 to 6 p.m. museumdistrict.org

× Expand Photo by Brian Gibson courtesy Fan Arts Stroll

May 14-15

Fan Arts Stroll

Take in the charm of the historic Fan District neighborhood on Hanover and Grove avenues and discover work by more than 150 artists and artisans on this annual art walk, plus performances by local musicians, food trucks and more. 4 to 8 p.m. both days. fandistrict.org/fanartsstroll