Inside and Out

Tour eight historic homes on the Museum District’s Mother’s Day Home and Garden Tour, May 11. (Photo by River City Media)
Through Sept. 28
‘Homes & Habitats’
Experience nature through the eyes of seven regional artists whose large-scale installations inspired by ecosystems are located in iconic areas throughout Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Included with garden admission; free for members. lewisginter.org
May 11
Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour
Treat Mom to a Mother’s Day tour of eight homes and gardens on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard; Stuart, Hanover and Kensington avenues; and Roseneath Road in the historic Museum District. Two trolleys will run continuous loops from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Advance online tickets: $25; same-day tickets at the VMHC: $30. museumdistrict.org
May 15-16
Fan Arts Stroll
Enjoy the warm weather while taking in all the charm of Hanover and Grove avenues. The annual event presents handcrafts and art by approximately 176 local makers, performances by 15 musicians and seven food trucks (set up at William Fox Elementary School, 2300 Hanover Ave.), from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening. fandistrict.org
FARTHER AFIELD
May 9-10
Fishersville Antiques Expo
Held semiannually, the Fishersville Antiques Expo attracts over 300 dealers displaying their wares in exhibition halls, barns, tents and outside. The diverse shopping experience includes everything from vintage clothing to 18th- and 19th-century Americana. Admission on Friday, May 9, is $10 per person (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person Saturday, May 10. Tickets available at the main gate. heritagepromotions.net