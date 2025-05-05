Inside and Out

× Expand Tour eight historic homes on the Museum District’s Mother’s Day Home and Garden Tour, May 11. (Photo by River City Media)

Through Sept. 28

‘Homes & Habitats’

Experience nature through the eyes of seven regional artists whose large-scale installations inspired by ecosystems are located in iconic areas throughout Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Included with garden admission; free for members. lewisginter.org

May 11

Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour

Treat Mom to a Mother’s Day tour of eight homes and gardens on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard; Stuart, Hanover and Kensington avenues; and Roseneath Road in the historic Museum District. Two trolleys will run continuous loops from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Advance online tickets: $25; same-day tickets at the VMHC: $30. museumdistrict.org

May 15-16

Fan Arts Stroll

Enjoy the warm weather while taking in all the charm of Hanover and Grove avenues. The annual event presents handcrafts and art by approximately 176 local makers, performances by 15 musicians and seven food trucks (set up at William Fox Elementary School, 2300 Hanover Ave.), from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening. fandistrict.org

FARTHER AFIELD

May 9-10

Fishersville Antiques Expo

Held semiannually, the Fishersville Antiques Expo attracts over 300 dealers displaying their wares in exhibition halls, barns, tents and outside. The diverse shopping experience includes everything from vintage clothing to 18th- and 19th-century Americana. Admission on Friday, May 9, is $10 per person (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person Saturday, May 10. Tickets available at the main gate. heritagepromotions.net