Home and Garden Events

The annual Virginia Daffodil Society Show blooms at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden March 22-23. (Photo courtesy Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

March 6-8

Richmond Home + Garden Show

As the largest home and garden show in the city, this one-stop shop for information and inspiration on all things gardening and home improvement features over 250 exhibits from interior designers, remodeling contractors and landscaping companies. Enjoy live appearances by HGTV stars Chris Lambton and Tamara Day. Tickets for this exciting three-day event at the Richmond Raceway Complex are available at richmondhomeandgarden.com.

March 13-15

Craftsmen’s Spring Classic

Immerse yourself in pottery, jewelry, textiles, furniture, sculpture and more from hundreds of artists and artisans displaying their custom works at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Discover unique pieces for every style, budget and taste. gilmoreshows.com/richmond-va-craftsmens-classics

March 22-23

Virginia Daffodil Society Show

The stage is set at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for this free annual event featuring hundreds of award-winning daffodils in a variety of colors, shapes and scents. Bask in the beauty and significance of this spring flower while learning techniques to grow your own. lewisginter.org/event/virginia-daffodil-society-show

April 10-12

The Bizarre Bazaar

Shop for springtime gifts, garden art, outdoor furniture, and spring and summer perennials at the 34th Spring Market at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Find unique artwork, home accessories, jewelry and more to welcome the season. thebizarrebazaar.com

April 14-May 10

Expand Foundry Manor, the 2026 RSL Designer Show House, opens for tours April 14. (Image courtesy Richmond Symphony League)

Richmond Symphony League Designer Show House

Serving as a fundraiser for the Richmond Symphony, Foundry Manor has been transformed by 23 interior and exterior design firms who donate their talents. View the architecture, interior design and gardens of this 8,000-square-foot home, built in 1987, which sits on 25 acres on the James River. designerhouserva.com

April 13-May 3

R•Home Experiences at the RSL Designer Show House

Join R•Home Managing Editor Susan Morgan for an exclusive tour of Foundry Manor.

April 13: First Look Tour Be among the first to tour the 2026 RSL Designer Show House; meet the designers at a luncheon reception.

Be among the first to tour the 2026 RSL Designer Show House; meet the designers at a luncheon reception. April 19 and May 3: “Symphonic Design: What’s Trending?” Exclusive Sunday morning tours of the house and grounds, followed by a panel discussion about the interior design trends that inspired four of the Show House designers/firms.

Exclusive Sunday morning tours of the house and grounds, followed by a panel discussion about the interior design trends that inspired four of the Show House designers/firms. April 26: Plein Air Retreats An exclusive Sunday morning tour of the house and grounds followed by a panel discussion about trends in outdoor living with Show House designers/firms.

All events are limited to 30 participants; tickets are $75 per person. designerhouserva.com

Step inside this garden gate during Historic Garden Week on the Richmond: South Gaskins tour April 21. (Photo by Dan Clifton)

April 18-25

Historic Garden Week

Tour private landscapes, public gardens and historic sites with the Garden Club of Virginia’s chapters from around the state. Spend the week or just a day exploring these beautiful locations, showcasing over 1,000 floral arrangements by club members. gcvirginia.org/historic-garden-week

April 25

Herbs Galore

Enjoy live music while shopping for herbs, annuals, perennials, vegetables, trees and crafts on the Carriage House Lawn at Maymont during this annual gardening festival. With over 50 vendors, this fundraiser for the historic estate offers a wide selection and tips from the experts. Tickets are $10. maymont.org/calendar/herbs-galore

April 9-11

Hyland-Highfill Architects

Join Modern Richmond for an in-depth look at the history and legacy of architects Bud Hyland and Page Highfill, pioneers of modern architecture in Richmond. Lectures by Jody Lahendro, Mimi Sadler, Patrick Rand and Bryan Highfill on April 9-10; tour Five Highland-Highfill houses on April 11. modernrichmond.org

FARTHER AFIELD

April 16-18

Colonial Williamsburg Garden Symposium

Discover the legacy and beauty of America’s most iconic gardens at this year’s symposium. For details: cvent.me/kYQ2KZ/?RefId=cwf