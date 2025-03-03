× Expand Find everything you need to make your garden grow at Maymont’s annual Herbs Galore, April 26. (Photo courtesy Maymont)

March 14-16

Craftsmen’s Spring Classic Art & Craft Festival

A larger show than in years past, the 41st annual event features hundreds of juried artists and craftspeople from more than 15 states. Find thousands of unique choices for every style, taste and budget. Free parking. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. gilmoreshows.com

March 22-23

Virginia Daffodil Society Show

The annual event at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden features hundreds of prize-worthy daffodils and expert growers. lewisginter.org

April 5-Sept. 28

“Frida: Beyond the Myth”

This new exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts explores the life of Frida Kahlo, one of the most beloved artists of the 20th century. One of only two institutions in the U.S. to host the exhibition, VMFA will present more than 60 works of art along with photographs of the artist. Admission to the exhibition is free for members. Tickets for the public: $20 adults, $16 seniors 65+, $10 ages 7-17. vmfa.museum

April 11-13

The Bizarre Bazaar

Shop for gifts and crafts from hundreds of exclusive exhibitors. Gardening items include whimsical garden art and accessories, spring and summer perennials, outdoor furniture, and more. Early bird admission on April 11 from 8 to 10 a.m. is $14. General admission for all three days: $9, children (2-12) $2.50. Richmond Raceway Complex. Free parking. thebizarrebazaar.com

April 26

Herbs Galore

Maymont's annual one-day plant sale takes place on the Carriage House Lawn and features dozens of plant and garden-related vendors from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. maymont.org

April 26-May 3

Historic Garden Week

This annual statewide event includes unique tours organized and hosted by 48 member clubs from across the state. Over 120 private homes and gardens will be part of 29 distinct tours showcasing communities big and small. vagardenweek.org

FARTHER AFIELD

Ongoing

“British Masterworks: Ninety Years of Collecting at Colonial Williamsburg”

Explore the splendor of 18th-century British material culture on display in a new long-term exhibit featuring objects from the museum’s permanent collections: paintings, decorative objects, porcelains such as a creamware plate made by Josiah Wedgwood as part of a service commissioned by Catherine the Great, furniture crafted in Thomas Chippendale’s London workshop and more. Free admission. colonialwilliamsburg.org