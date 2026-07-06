Home and Garden Events

× Expand See what’s growing this summer at the newly renovated Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, with an expanded conservatory, acres of fresh plantings, a scenic lake and more. (Photo courtesy Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

Ongoing

Historic Garden Tour Maymont’s self-guided tour with accompanying audio takes visitors through the Italian Garden and nearby areas. Reservations can be made online or inside the Stone Barn Welcome Center, where the audio tour begins. Thursdays through Sundays. $8 per person; free for members. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last tour 3:30 p.m.) maymont.org

Through Aug. 23

“India’s Great Mughals: Art, Power, and Opulence” Experience the artistic grandeur of India’s Mughal Empire at this traveling exhibition on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the collection of 200 objects — ranging from paintings and manuscripts to metalwork, precious stones and more — explores the varying tastes of the Mughal emperors Akfar, Jahangir and Sha Jahan. $12 per adult ticket; free for museum members and children ages 6 and under. vmfa.museum

Through Sept. 7

“We the People: The World in Our Commonwealth” The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has spent five years creating this exhibit, which explores how immigrants have shaped and been shaped by Virginia as well as the nation. As part of the museum’s VA250 initiative, “We the People” presents more than 100 voices from 68 countries through historical objects, images, immersive environments and multimedia stations. Included with daily museum admission ($15); free for members. virginiahistory.org

× Expand Enjoy a magical evening in the gardens at Agecroft Hall at the Petals and Pixies Night Market on July 18. (Photo courtesy Agecroft Hall & Gardens)

July 18

Petals and Pixies Night Market

This after-hours outdoor market at Agecroft Hall & Gardens gives guests a chance to stroll through the gardens under the stars while perusing local vendors. A food truck will be on the premises, and guests are encouraged to dress in pixie or fairy costumes. Admission is free. 6 to 9 p.m. agecrofthall.org

July 21 or Aug. 4

“Paths Around the Glass: A Tour of Resilient Beauty” On this guided outdoor tour, wander through the newly expanded spaces at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and learn how designers chose the many plantings. Tours are drop-in only, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Included with regular admission ($24); free for members. lewisginter.org

July 23, Aug. 6 or Aug. 18

“Worlds Under Glass: Desert to Rainforest Tour” Learn about plant diversity, climate, visual impact and more during an outdoor tour at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Guests will travel through desert, Mediterranean and tropical rainforest climates to marvel at plants from around the world. Tours are drop-in only, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Included with regular admission ($24); free for members. lewisginter.org

FARTHER AFIELD

Through July 12

“Following the Dragon: Chinese Ming Porcelain in Early Jamestown”

In partnership with the Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation, this exhibit at the Jamestown Settlement highlights 31 Chinese Ming porcelain vessels discovered during archaeological excavations in the fort at Historic Jamestowne, along with others on loan from museums and private collections. Included with general admission to Jamestown Settlement ($20). jyfmuseums.org