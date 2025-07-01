Summer Breaks

× Expand Discover interiors by design icon and native Richmonder Charlotte Moss at the 2025 Southern Living Idea House in Keswick, opening Aug. 14. (Photo courtesy Southern Living)

Through July 20

Richmond Shakespeare Festival: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

One of Shakespeare’s most famous plays, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” explores the irrationality of love, desire, friendship, possession, jealousy and magic. Performed at Agecroft Hall. Information and tickets at richmondshakespeare.org.

July 11

Art of Wine

Raise a glass while immersing yourself in art and culture. Held in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Cochrane Atrium, the event features a curated selection of European wines and light fare. Vendors and wine experts will guide tastings from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Docent-led tours of a few collections are available on a first-come, first-served basis at 7 and 7:30 p.m. $65 a person. vmfa.museum

July 12

July 12

Fairy Gardens: The Art of Miniature Gardening

This isn’t your everyday “fairy” garden, and you can duplicate it in your own garden or on your patio or balcony. Think miniature landscapes where you combine dwarf trees, miniature plants and your own imagination. The hands-on class teaches you everything you need to know to put one together. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., members $75, nonmembers $90. lewisginter.org

July 12

Wilton House Museum: Jammin’ on the James: Magnolia

Enjoy live classic rock music from the band Magnolia on Wilton House Museum’s scenic terrace overlooking the James River. Before the concert, take a guided tour of the historic manor house. There will also be family-friendly activities. 6 to 8 p.m. Registration $5, $10 at the door. wiltonhousemuseum.org

July 23

Groovin’ in the Garden

Relax in the beauty of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden while listening to the distinctive sounds of singer-songwriter Iron & Wine and the folk music of I’m With Her, consisting of singer-songwriters Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins. Show runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Different levels of tickets can be purchased online. lewisginter.org

Aug. 9

Wilton House Museum: Jammin’ on the James: Backroad Brights

Enjoy live country music from Backroad Brights. Before the concert, take a guided tour of Wilton’s historic manor house. There will also be family-friendly activities. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration $5, $10 at the door. Tickets are available at wiltonhousemuseum.org/events.

FARTHER AFIELD

Ongoing through May 2028

“Silver From Modest to Majestic”

See an exhibition of more 120 pieces of 17th-, 18th- and 19th-century silver — many created for everyday use — drawn from the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg’s extensive collection. Nearly half were made in America, including wares by American silversmiths Paul Revere (1735-1818) and Myer Myers (1723-95) and British maker Hester Bateman (1709-94). Admission is free. colonialwilliamsburg.org

Aug. 14 through December 2025

Southern Living Idea House

Set on 5 acres in Keswick near Charlottesville, the Southern Living Idea House spans over 4,500 square feet and celebrates the natural beauty of Virginia. The four-bedroom house with interiors designed by Charlotte Moss is open for tours Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. southernliving.com