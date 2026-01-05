Home and Garden Events

× Expand Ebony G. Patterson's 2016 multimedia construction “...they were just hanging out you know...talking about... (...when they grow up...)” is on view in “Giants: Art From the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys,” at VMFA through March 1. (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts)

Through March 1

“Giants: Art From the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys”

Label this new exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts a must-see, especially if you are an art or music lover. “Giants” features more than 130 works by legendary Black photographers, iconic contemporary artists and emerging artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Gordon Parks, Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and Odili Donald Odita. Tickets range from $8 to $12; children and museum members are free. vmfa.museum

Jan. 12-Feb. 9

Hanging Art: Hand Sewing, Applique + Beading Class

Why buy art for your walls when you can create it yourself? In this class offered by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, you can learn about stitching, beading and applique techniques to create very personal pieces. Please note: Students must know how to thread a small needle. Sessions are on Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m.; tuition is $170, or $153 for members. All materials are provided. visarts.org

Jan. 17-March 22

“Undeniable: The Designs of Christian Siriano + Ashley Longshore”

This special exhibition at The Branch Museum of Design is presented in conjunction with VCUarts. Designer Christian Siriano and artist Ashley Longshore share a belief that fashion and art should welcome everyone. Siriano is widely recognized for his body- and gender-inclusive approach to fashion, and Longshore brings that same energy to the art world through vivid paintings that invite people — especially women — to trust their own voice. In “Undeniable,” their work explores how fashion and art can change how we see ourselves and the world. General admission is $10; free for museum members and children 6 and under. Military receive a 10% discount. branchmuseum.org

Feb. 7

Exploring Cacao & Chocolate

From decadent dark squares to confections with unique flavors and fillings, chocolate is almost universally beloved. Join Jayton Howard, a Hawaiian-born cacao professional and horticultural section leader at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, for an exploration of all things chocolate. Not only can guests can sample different chocolates, they can also enjoy a hot chocolate tasting. The event takes place at the botanical garden from 2 to 4 p.m. Fees are $35 for garden members and $42 for nonmembers. lewisginter.org

Expand Join leading experts in decorative arts, historic preservation, antiques and more at Colonial Williamsburg's 78th annual Antiques Forum, Feb. 19-25. (Photo courtesy Colonial Williamsburg)

Feb. 19-25

Colonial Williamsburg 78th Annual Antiques Forum

To commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence and the 100th anniversary of Colonial Williamsburg’s founding, the forum (offered virtually and in person) will explore historic and future influences through the lens of material culture and the decorative arts. Forum attendees will also have an exclusive opportunity to preview “Colonial Williamsburg: The First 100 Years,” a new exhibition at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg opening Feb. 28. To register and view the full conference agenda, visit colonialwilliamsburg.org/antiques.