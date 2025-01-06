Fresh Starts

× Expand Learn to make your own succulent container garden at a Maymont workshop, Feb. 19 and 20. (Photo via Getty Images)

Jan. 12

Peace, Love & Local Artisan Market

Bring the whole family to enjoy live music and local shopping at this bustling market filled with everything from home decor to vinyl records. Main Line Brewery, 1603 Ownby Lane. Free admission. artisanmakers.org

Through Jan. 26

“A Long Arc: Photography and the American South Since 1845”

Take a journey through the last 175 years of the American South, experiencing the region’s people and history through 200 stunning images. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Tickets are $12. vmfa.museum

Feb. 9

Galentine’s Day Artisan Market

Celebrating women-owned businesses, the Galentine’s Day Artisan Market offers a plethora of locally made goods, such as home decor, clothing, jewelry, art and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2410 Ownby Lane. Free admission. hardywood.com

Feb. 19, 20

Succulent Container Garden Workshop

Cultivate a green thumb while creating a personal succulent container garden with helpful guidance on care and construction from Maymont’s staff. 6 to 8 p.m. Maymont, 1000 Westover Road. Sign up at maymont.org.

Feb. 28-March 2

Richmond Home + Garden Show

A jam-packed weekend complete with live guest appearances from HGTV stars Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” a feature garden, model home, live music from local artists, and myriad home and garden vendors. Richmond Raceway Complex. $7. Tickets are available at richmondhomeandgarden.com.

Through March 9

“Dear Mazie”

Discover a legend, Amaza Lee Meredith, the first known Black queer female architect in the U.S. A new exhibit at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University features selections from Meredith’s vast archive alongside a variety of pieces by contemporary artists who found inspiration in her work in the fine arts and architecture. ICA at VCU, 601 W. Broad St. Free. icavcu.org

Through April 20

“A Better Life for Their Children — Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools That Changed America”

Explore the impact of Washington and Rosenwald’s pivotal program, which created thousands of schools for African Americans in the South during Jim Crow, through Andrew Feiler’s photography in conjunction with artifacts and oral histories. Free with admission. Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. virginiahistory.org

Through June 23

“Views of Korea: Hasui’s Journey and Japanese Prints”

Transport yourself to Korea via a collection of 12 prints created by Japanese artist Kawase Hasui. They depict the serene temples, regal palaces and lush landscapes he encountered on his travels to the peninsula in 1939. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. vmfa.museum