Furnishings With Heart

× Expand Sherry and John Petersik at a photo shoot for their furniture collection (Photo courtesy Young House Love)

Fans of Sherry and John Petersik’s Young House Love blog and podcast know they’ve been busy renovating a duplex in Cape Charles into a weekly vacation rental. It’s the second home the couple has transformed in the quaint Eastern Shore town.

The accommodations are sure to be popular with the couple’s many fans (their podcast recently reached 10 million downloads) who have listened to and read about every detail of the extensive project. The duplex will serve as the couple’s design laboratory, showcasing both their casual, family-friendly style and their new 33-piece furniture collection, launched online with Wayfair in December.

The couple will have to wait to install two items in the duplex — their X-back solid wood dining chair in a snappy navy blue ($278 per pair) and the cushy upholstered “Mellow” armchair ($499) — because they have already sold out. But because they have been so popular, Sherry says, Wayfair will now be able to sell both pieces in additional colors.

The couple started working on the collection in September 2017, and many of the pieces are inspired by vintage pieces in their Richmond home. “Our audience is always asking us, ‘Where can I get that?’ and we would wish we had a place we could send them,” Sherry says. Now they can send them to their Wayfair shop.

× Expand Scalloped detailing and metal feet set this sideboard apart. (Photo courtesy Young House Love)

“It was really fun to combine vintage details and make [furniture] that is up to today’s standards,” she says. “We got to steal the best from both worlds and combine metal drawer slides with dovetail drawers.”

Before embarking on the project, the Petersiks made sure the furniture they designed would offer good quality at an attainable price. “We want to stay true to who we are and what we would purchase for our own home,” Sherry says. Sofas sell for $699.

The collection will continue to evolve as the market demands, she adds. “This is not a limited run. We plan to continue to make and create things people want to buy. We are trying not to be too attached to our designs and are open to hearing from our audience about what they want. It’s a flexible arrangement.”