Curtain Time

Angie Furbee, owner of the annual home decor consignment sale Curtain Call, expects this year’s event to be the biggest yet. The 2021 Curtain Call sale will run from Tuesday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, March 14, in the former JCPenney location in Regency mall, 1420 N. Parham Road.

Furbee attributes her optimism to the jump in the size of the venue. Last year’s sale venue provided 14,000 square feet of display space, and this year Furbee anticipates utilizing at least 18,000 square feet in the expansive new location. “That gives us almost twice as much space as the previous three years to showcase new items from new consigners, interior designers and retailers,” Furbee says.

With the extra available space, Curtain Call has invited several local interior designers to set up their own displays within the sale. Ashton Harrison’s Brass Beds of Virginia, a custom furniture manufacturer, will offer prototypes of new products. Harrison had participated in the sale previously, shopping and selling her personal items.

“We’re very excited because it’s such great exposure,” Harrison says. Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase pieces from Brass Beds of Virginia for half or even less than they would in a retail setting, she says.

Curtain Call will take consignments from Friday, Feb. 5, until Sunday, Feb. 21. As in previous years, consignors receive 50% of sale prices. They also have an opportunity to shop the sale the day before it opens to the public.

“We want [the consigners] to see their items featured in the store before the grand opening because once it opens to the public, it’s crazy busy,” Furbee says. “Because they have taken the time to consign with us, we want to give them an opportunity to shop in peace.”

Volunteers working the setup and sale will also be able to shop early and will receive a discount depending on how many hours they have volunteered, Furbee says.

Curtain Call accepts items ranging from window treatments to floral arrangements, furniture and art pieces. Although the sale will comprise mostly home decor, designer handbags and fur coats will be on display as well. Prices for merchandise offered in the sale start as low as $5.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all shoppers are required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.