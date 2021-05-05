Caravati’s Moves On

× Expand The new Caravati’s location in the Loving Ford Motor Company building in Ashland (Photo courtesy Caravati’s Inc.)

When R•Home checked in with Caravati’s Inc., a perennial Readers’ Favorite for architectural salvage materials, earlier this year, co-owner Elaine Kastelberg hinted at exciting news to come. It’s now official: The 80-year-old Richmond company is moving from its historic warehouse in Manchester to downtown Ashland.

According to Kastelberg, Caravati’s plans to open its doors in the historic Loving Ford Motor Company building on England Street by mid-June. “We’re very excited — it is bittersweet, as Manchester has been home to Caravati’s for all those years — but it will be a fresh new beginning for us.”

Customers can expect to see a more focused inventory in Caravati’s Ashland location, which is smaller than the firm’s Manchester warehouse. The firm also plans to expand its service offerings and to highlight the work of local makers in Virginia.