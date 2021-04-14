A New Look for the Igloo

× 1 of 3 Expand The “igloo house,” built by Richmond sculptor and University of Richmond professor Demetrios Mavroudis 50 years ago × 2 of 3 Expand A view of the house from the nearby Willey Bridge × 3 of 3 Expand The front entrance of the house Prev Next

Brace yourself, Richmond: The igloo is coming down.

Demolition is scheduled to begin this month on the eye-catching structure, situated on the south bank of the James River and clearly visible to southbound drivers on the Edward E. Willey Bridge. The home, owned by Graham and Jennifer Gardner, was damaged by a tornado that careened across Cherokee Road in September 2018. Trees and other debris perforated the roof, allowing access to water and critters and giving rise to black mold in the foam folds. A puddle forms in the room below every time it rains.

“We tried to figure out how to salvage [the igloo] — to keep this Richmond landmark — but there was no way to do it that would keep it true to its form,” Jennifer says, noting that when she and her husband purchased the house in 2006, many said they should remove the igloo. “Now, everyone says we have to keep it!” she says, laughing.

Built by Richmond sculptor and University of Richmond professor Demetrios Mavroudis 50 years ago, the igloo originally served as a studio and gallery for his creations. The Gardners and their three children have used the 1,200-square-foot space for daily living and dining, music practice and performances, and parties (pre-pandemic).

The new two-story structure, designed by Mark Franko Custom Building, will preserve the original footprint and will include additional office space upstairs. In a nod to history, the Gardners plan to retain elements of Mavroudis’ creation: marble floors from downtown Federal buildings, and a wall and tables sourced from the UR campus.

“We are going to rebuild and recapture the space, because we need to have our house livable,” Jennifer says, adding that those needing a little eye candy won’t be disappointed: “There will be some surprises on the roof for people going across the bridge.”