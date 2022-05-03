Jennifer Stoner’s New Studio

× Expand Jennifer Stoner (center) and her design team in their new studio (Photo courtesy Jennifer Stoner Interiors)

The full-service residential interior design firm Jennifer Stoner Interiors moved out of its 2,700-square-foot West End home and into a 5,000-square-foot design studio at 3100 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition in 2020. After undergoing a year of renovations, the studio officially opened its doors in December 2021.

“We were able to get in and snatch up the space at the perfect time,” says Jennifer Stoner, the firm’s owner and president. “It had always been a goal of mine to move into a nice, big, wide-open space like this, preferably in Scott’s Addition.”

The studio is a multidimensional, modern showroom filled with furniture and home decor samples. “In the old space, we really only had one living room space with one sofa that clients could sit on and test before ordering,” Stoner says. “Now we have several different vignettes throughout the space with a lot more inventory.”

The showroom includes a building-supply room with tile, cabinetry and flooring samples, including Stoner’s recently launched private flooring line. “It’s a great space for construction and renovation clients to come and see the products all in one setting,” she says.

In addition, a custom-designed working kitchen allows Jennifer Stoner Interiors to host catered events, including monthly First Fridays and trunk shows featuring design vendors and other special guests.

Stoner says that visitors have responded positively to the new location. “We love being in Scott’s Addition — I think it’s just the energy down here,” she says. “The space itself is certainly more inspiring. We’re able to let our creativity go further.”