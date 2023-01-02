Inquiring Minds

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

Just as they do in fashion, architecture, interior design and decorative styles come and go. The reality is that there’s not much new under the sun — just the way it’s presented. If you’ve resolved to learn something new this year, and you’re interested in architecture, art, the decorative arts and interior design, opportunities abound. Here’s a partial list of organizations offering enlightenment.

Dedicated to the study and appreciation of decorative arts, The Decorative Arts Trust presents lectures, research and publications devoted to the subject. Its biannual symposia feature leading experts in their fields, behind-the-scenes tours of museums and historic sites, and visits to private collections. The trust also organizes study trips to domestic and international destinations, immersive experiences that look at the way design transferred from Europe to the U.S. Upcoming trips will visit Northern Sicily, East Anglia and France.

Established in Richmond during the late 1980s, the Folk Art Society of America studies, supports and advocates for contemporary folk art and folk artists. Members are invited to attend art openings, lectures and exhibitions; make use of the society’s extensive research library; and participate in the society’s annual conference, which is held in a different city each year — the 2022 conference met in Charleston, South Carolina.

With roots extending back to Richmond’s first historic preservation efforts in the 1920s, Historic Richmond Foundation works to preserve the historic fabric of the city. The organization’s Quoit Club opens the doors to some of the most interesting locations and buildings in the city on its members-only tours. Its 2023 season (March through October) includes tours of a Golden Hammer Award-winning 3D-printed house and a Church Hill historic and modern residence.

Celebrating modernism in Richmond with monthly tours of private residences and commercial buildings, Modern Richmond highlights modern design and architecture in and around the city. The nonprofit also presents Modern Richmond Week, an annual series of architect talks and tours. Modern Richmond’s tours and lectures are ticketed, and they sell out quickly.

From September to April each year, Wilton House Museum hosts lectures on themes ranging from the decorative arts to material culture. The ticketed lectures are followed by wine and cheese receptions and the opportunity to meet and talk with the lecturers. The 2023 season includes a look at the revolutionary restoration of Menokin and the preservation of Hollywood Cemetery’s roses.

Andrea Palladio’s work has inspired American architects since Thomas Jefferson designed Monticello. The Center for Palladian Studies in America celebrates the 16th-century Italian architect’s influence on American and European architecture through its publications, tours and travel experiences.

