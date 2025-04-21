Achieving Balance

× 1 of 2 Expand The many schools of ikebana, including Ikenobo, Ohara and Sogetsu, begin and end with the beauty found in nature. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

If a trip to Japan isn’t in the budget, Richmonders can still experience its culture through ikebana (“living flowers”), the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement.

The ancient practice began more than 2,000 years ago, when Japanese monks traveled to China as emissaries and brought Buddhism back with them. They created simple arrangements of pine, bamboo and other natural materials to place in Buddhist temples as offerings. Eventually, Japanese nobility took notice of their creations.

“The monks practiced meditation as part of ikebana and were wonderful martial artists,” says Evelyn Klumb, president of Ikebana of Richmond. “The emperor wanted the monks to join his army, but they refuse to kill. So, instead, they taught the soldiers how to use ikebana to meditate and achieve balance in preparation for the battlefield.”

Ikebana continued to evolve over time as a high art form but was only practiced by men. Ironically, Ellen Gordon Allen, the wife of an American general stationed in Japan during World War II, is credited for bringing the practice to the United States in 1956, founding the nonprofit organization Ikebana International. By spreading the practice of ikebana, Allen hoped its principles would help foster world peace and understanding.

“She really opened doors to ikebana all around the world,” Klumb says. “Ikebana of Richmond started in 1986 as an offshoot of Ikebana International. We have more than 130 members, and our goal is to teach ikebana and Japanese culture to the local community.”

The chapter primarily adheres to Ikenobo, the oldest and largest school of ikebana, which has specific rules as to how the practice should be carried out. The core belief is to use various branches and plants to express the beauty of an entire natural landscape.

“Everything has a purpose,” Klumb says. “We use flowers, greenery, twigs, rocks, and we place each item in a way that displays its best form. If something is blemished, that’s OK. We still use it because it’s naturalistic. That’s what ikebana is all about.”

Klumb says the organic nature of ikebana distinguishes it from more traditional American gardening practices. “It’s a different way of looking at floral arranging,” she says. “We honor and appreciate each material we use. You can have three flowers or just one and still have the most beautiful arrangement. You are encouraged to think outside of the box.”

Ikebana of Richmond meets the first Thursday of the month from September through May at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.