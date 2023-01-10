Black Artistry

× 1 of 2 Expand A 5-gallon ash-glazed stoneware jug by David Drake, 1842 × 2 of 2 Expand “The Upper Room” by Ulysses Davis, mahogany, brass and faux pearls, circa 1970 Prev Next

The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg recently opened their first exhibit dedicated exclusively to the work of Black artists and artisans. “ ‘I Made This ...’ The Work of Black American Artists and Artisans” at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum celebrates the lives and work of Black creators from the 18th to the 20th centuries through the objects they created. The exhibition is on view through Dec. 31, 2025.

The exhibition features 30 examples of paintings, furniture, textiles, decorative sculptures, quilts, ceramics, tools, metals and more from the museum’s collections, all made by Black artists. Jan Gilliam, a manager of exhibition planning and associate curator at Colonial Williamsburg, says they are showing makers from a wide range of backgrounds to celebrate their artistry and craftsmanship through three centuries. It was important that the exhibition speak to people who may have felt they were not heard or being represented, Gilliam adds.

The exhibit was curated by a diverse group of experts from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s various disciplines who made the decision to emphasize the personal stories of the featured artists alongside their creations.

The exhibition title — “ ‘I Made This ...’ ” — comes from the work of David Drake, an enslaved potter who is one of just a few whose creations are attributed to them. This is because he was able to sign his work, even at a time when literacy was illegal for enslaved people. Alongside his signature, Drake would occasionally inscribe the words “I made this.” Among the highlights of the show is a 5-gallon jug of ash-glazed stoneware jug made by Drake that is on exhibit at the museum for the first time.

Another featured artist, Ulysses Davis, worked for the railroad before turning his attention to barbering in the 1950s. He also started wood carving and would carve whenever he had time — in and out of the barbershop. He never wanted to sell his pieces and kept them all together in his shop, which eventually became a showcase for his work. He practiced his craft for the rest of his life, becoming known for wood carvings of historical figures.

Even though the art pieces have different histories and are produced in various media. “You start to see these connections” from piece to piece, Gilliam says.“It was interesting to me that a couple of the artists ended up being barbers while doing their art. And there was inspiration from God with more than two or three. When you start to see and you read a little bit more into their backgrounds, each has their own story to tell, which is fascinating.”