Escape the Ordinary

Looking for relaxation this summer? Richmond, take a good look around. You don’t have to drive all night to get away. The essence of a vacation is a break from regular responsibilities, and a visit to a local salon such as the recently renovated Hungry Heart hair studio in the Fan District is a staycation worthy of the Boss. Founded by curl specialist and Bruce Springsteen fan Kate Montgomery, Hungry Heart opened in 2019, six months before the world locked down. After two years of operating in survival mode, Montgomery was ready for a refresh. Yearning for art deco-inspired color, texture and shape, she turned to interior designer Mariya Boykova to bring her “Inspo 2.0” to life.

Boykova, also a production designer, set decorator and interior stylist, creatively merged midcentury modern with deco details to craft a luxe destination that transcends time and place. Incorporating existing elements including the onyx black tin ceiling and mirrors into the design made it possible to go big within a budget.

Custom pale blue frames reminiscent of fish scales were added to elevate the row of round mirrors along one wall. Opposite, honey-hued arches were installed to form a warm backdrop for the cognac-colored wash station seating. The frames, arches and shelving were painted to match the walls, creating a quiet contrast that lets the shadow lines do the talking. Modernist art and a showstopping credenza, sourced from Dust Vintage Home Furnishing, provide punctuations of black that tie in the dramatic tin ceiling.

The wash station seating is understated and simple but designed with clients’ comfort in mind. The washbasins tilt and the footrests extend to embrace the occupant with ease. Also incorporated into the design is a beverage station with Berkey filtered water and an espresso machine. “I want people to feel cared for,” Montgomery emphasizes, and Boykova agrees. “When you treat yourself to a luxury service, the space should feel special. Cool interiors make you want to keep coming back,” she says.

In the waiting area, which doubles as studio space for photographing completed coifs, the emerald green foliage framing the glass facade and whisper-soft velvet slipper chairs invite guests to sit a spell. In fact, the the salon’s motto is “Come for the cut, stay for the company.” A consummate connector, Montgomery loves being a confidant for her clients. They can literally let their hair down and know they will be welcomed for who they are, she says. She also enjoys sharing recommendations for her favorite local restaurants, entertainment and services with staycationers and out-of-towners alike.