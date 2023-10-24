Precisely Planned

× 1 of 4 Expand When entertaining, food preparation is made easier by a French-inspired range from La Cornue, which features a large multifunction convection oven and seven unique cooking modes. An Italian-designed wall oven from Bertazzoni allows for baking additional dishes quickly and effortlessly. × 2 of 4 Expand When guests arrive, the pantry makes it easy to stash items out of sight. After they leave, cleanup is made easier by two paneled dishwashers: a full-size model in the island and a drawer style to handle overflow. × 3 of 4 Expand The hidden pantry houses numerous amenities, including an ice maker and beverage refrigerator, and serves as a storage area for pots and pans. × 4 of 4 Expand To update the original fixed-panel windows, Radakovic had the mullions painted black, framing the outdoor view. Prev Next

When it comes to entertaining, the owners of this Windsor Farms home have a tried-and-true formula for knowing exactly what works and what doesn't, taking into account specific appliances, pantry layout and storage where even drawer size is predetermined. When it came time to renovate, they worked with Jennifer Radakovic of Jennifer Radakovic Design to bring their ideas to life. Joining the team was contractor Phil Noonan of The Noonan Company.

The owners feel entertaining should be a breeze and rooms should flow, and that a well-thought-out design can help a home avoid feeling crowded. In the renovated space, the kitchen is adjacent to the dining room. It then flows to the breakfast/garden room and on to an outdoor dining area, the placement of each making them well-situated to entertain large groups.

To achieve her clients' ideal, Radakovic combined elements from a classic English kitchen and details inspired by memories of the couple's time spent living abroad. These included limiting the number of upper cabinets and installing simple brass knobs by deVol. The custom-made cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Calke Green, inspired by the wife's favorite dress and a nod to the garden outside the kitchen door.

The owners regularly entertain and feel this project delivered everything they asked for and more. “Jennifer and Phil were fantastic to work with. Jennifer nailed the design brief, and Phil never told me our vision wasn’t achievable; he would find a way to make it all work.”