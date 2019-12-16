Timeless Appeal

A stately kitchen in Windsor Farms | Photos by Gordon Gregory

by

Before moving from their Keswick area equestrian estate, a couple enlisted the aid of the M. Carter Design firm to help update their new home in Windsor Farms. “We spent a lot of time talking with them to understand their needs and wants,” says interior designer Elizabeth Boyle. “Our goal was to design a kitchen that meets all of their requirements and makes them feel at home, a kitchen with timeless appeal that looks like it’s been there for a long time.”

×

1 of 6

department_kitchen_GG051019150843_GORDON_GREGORY_1119.jpg

The designers created a focal point by centering the Wolf range between two windows and cladding the backsplash in soapstone. Monumental brackets were crafted to give the paneled range hood more weight.

×

2 of 6

department_kitchen_GG051019160130_GORDON_GREGORY_1119.jpg

“We gave the kitchen an earthy, warm character, reminiscent of their last home,” says interior designer Mindy Carter Bain. The custom cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball’s Pigeon, has soapstone countertops.

×

3 of 6

department_kitchen_GG051019165514_GORDON_GREGORY_1119.jpg

An antique carved oak cupboard, selected in lieu of a new custom piece, was discovered in New Orleans, disassembled and shipped to Richmond. The Sub-Zero wine fridge was a must-have.

×

4 of 6

department_kitchen_GG051019171522_GORDON_GREGORY_1119.jpg

An arched niche next to the cupboard functions as the couple’s coffee bar. The antique jockey’s bench is from their collection.

×

5 of 6

department_kitchen_GG051019153051_GORDON_GREGORY_1119.jpg

Details like bracket feet and brass hardware from RH give the panel-front cabinets the look of fine furniture. The long brass pulls on the refrigerator panels are from Emtek.

×

6 of 6

department_kitchen_GG051019140323_GORDON_GREGORY_1119.jpg

The antique trestle table, upholstered chairs and natural fiber rug in the adjoining breakfast room are from the couple’s collection. The chandelier is from Visual Comfort.

PROJECT TEAM: Interior Design: Mindy Carter Bain and Elizabeth Boyle, M. Carter Design; Contractor: Scott Smith, Portico Classic Homes; Cabinetry: KDI Kitchens; Appliances: Wolf, Sub-Zero

Tags

by

Connect With Us

On Newsstands Now:

November-December 2019 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift