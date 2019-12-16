Before moving from their Keswick area equestrian estate, a couple enlisted the aid of the M. Carter Design firm to help update their new home in Windsor Farms. “We spent a lot of time talking with them to understand their needs and wants,” says interior designer Elizabeth Boyle. “Our goal was to design a kitchen that meets all of their requirements and makes them feel at home, a kitchen with timeless appeal that looks like it’s been there for a long time.”
1 of 6
The designers created a focal point by centering the Wolf range between two windows and cladding the backsplash in soapstone. Monumental brackets were crafted to give the paneled range hood more weight.
2 of 6
“We gave the kitchen an earthy, warm character, reminiscent of their last home,” says interior designer Mindy Carter Bain. The custom cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball’s Pigeon, has soapstone countertops.
3 of 6
An antique carved oak cupboard, selected in lieu of a new custom piece, was discovered in New Orleans, disassembled and shipped to Richmond. The Sub-Zero wine fridge was a must-have.
4 of 6
An arched niche next to the cupboard functions as the couple’s coffee bar. The antique jockey’s bench is from their collection.
5 of 6
Details like bracket feet and brass hardware from RH give the panel-front cabinets the look of fine furniture. The long brass pulls on the refrigerator panels are from Emtek.
6 of 6
The antique trestle table, upholstered chairs and natural fiber rug in the adjoining breakfast room are from the couple’s collection. The chandelier is from Visual Comfort.
PROJECT TEAM: Interior Design: Mindy Carter Bain and Elizabeth Boyle, M. Carter Design; Contractor: Scott Smith, Portico Classic Homes; Cabinetry: KDI Kitchens; Appliances: Wolf, Sub-Zero