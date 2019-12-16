Before moving from their Keswick area equestrian estate, a couple enlisted the aid of the M. Carter Design firm to help update their new home in Windsor Farms. “We spent a lot of time talking with them to understand their needs and wants,” says interior designer Elizabeth Boyle. “Our goal was to design a kitchen that meets all of their requirements and makes them feel at home, a kitchen with timeless appeal that looks like it’s been there for a long time.”

The designers created a focal point by centering the Wolf range between two windows and cladding the backsplash in soapstone. Monumental brackets were crafted to give the paneled range hood more weight. "We gave the kitchen an earthy, warm character, reminiscent of their last home," says interior designer Mindy Carter Bain. The custom cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's Pigeon, has soapstone countertops. An antique carved oak cupboard, selected in lieu of a new custom piece, was discovered in New Orleans, disassembled and shipped to Richmond. The Sub-Zero wine fridge was a must-have. An arched niche next to the cupboard functions as the couple's coffee bar. The antique jockey's bench is from their collection. Details like bracket feet and brass hardware from RH give the panel-front cabinets the look of fine furniture. The long brass pulls on the refrigerator panels are from Emtek. The antique trestle table, upholstered chairs and natural fiber rug in the adjoining breakfast room are from the couple's collection. The chandelier is from Visual Comfort.

PROJECT TEAM: Interior Design: Mindy Carter Bain and Elizabeth Boyle, M. Carter Design; Contractor: Scott Smith, Portico Classic Homes; Cabinetry: KDI Kitchens; Appliances: Wolf, Sub-Zero