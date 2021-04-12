The Mad Hatter’s Kitchen

× 1 of 4 Expand Janice Hall Nuckolls describes her colorful Monument Avenue kitchen as whimsical fairy tale meets the Mad Hatter. The stained-glass window and lime green server were discovered in antique shops. × 2 of 4 Expand Nuckolls’ dog, Pearl, surveys the kitchen. The designer made the mosaic window valences from broken pottery and figures. The vintage mosaic table and painted chairs were found at auction. The mushroom print is by Design Legacy. × 3 of 4 Expand The fanciful range hood crown once topped a Victorian-era organ. Laser-cut panels mimicking the lacy look of the Moroccan tile backsplash were used to reface the cabinet doors and island. × 4 of 4 Expand A vintage iron birdcage is paired with a painting by Christopher Mize, a Tang Horse, and selections from Nuckolls' vast collection of figurines and decorative plates. Prev Next

When interior designer Janice Hall Nuckolls and her husband, Steve, embarked on the restoration of their 1906 Colonial Revival home 27 years ago, they had to completely gut the first floor, which had been serving as a physician’s office, to uncover the original floor plan.

Nuckolls, who loves to entertain, relocated the kitchen from the back of the house to a more spacious area, once the original dining room. In a recent update, layers of bright color — turquoise, lime green and shades of gray — combine with texture, pattern, decorative details and vintage furnishings to create a marvelously eclectic and welcoming kitchen.

PROJECT TEAM: Interior Design: Janice Hall Nuckolls, Ta Da Studio