Blue Skies

The breezy covered patio overlooks Carter Creek and the home's meticulously manicured lawns. The rough-hewn dining table brings natural elements from the interior to the outdoor space. The pool and cabana are situated alongside a row of old-growth trees that afford privacy from the waterside. One of the owner's requests materialized in a switchback porch swing that allows guests to relax while facing out over the water or inward toward the fire.

At the point where Carter Creek and the Rappahannock River converge is a finger of land where you’ll find Tempest House.

Richmond architecture and design firm 3North renovated the traditional-style home, and Pillar & Peacock led the interior design of the house and the outdoor living spaces.

“The owners have 270-degree views,” says Adrianne Bugg, principal designer at Pillar & Peacock. “That played a huge part in the design, those amazing views with lots of watercraft coming in. Everyone knows this house.”

Up on the bluff, the pool, cabana and outdoor living spaces blend seamlessly into the landscape where seasonal parties are held. “They have a big family, and they’re very social and love to entertain,” Bugg says. “It was important to the client that their outdoor spaces be able to accommodate events and visitors with ease. That’s why we have the bar and exterior dining spaces, and we tried to make them as three-season as possible to take advantage of the views nearly year-round.”

The owners, Richmond natives who returned to Central Virginia after living in Chicago, wanted something different from their minimalist urban space for their Irvington getaway. Outdoor living was a top priority, but they weren’t exactly sure what direction the aesthetic would take.

“Their house in Chicago was more city living, with darker colors throughout. This is coastal, and they wanted a fresh look and feel,” Bugg says.

They also wanted a place to escape to, and Bugg helped them realize their vision by incorporating the owner’s love of crisp blue-and-white color schemes and luxe leather upholstery into the decor.

“We spent a lot of time up front figuring out who they are and what their vision is and coupling theirs with ours,” Bugg says. “They came to us in the beginning and said they wanted super contemporary and modern. But that aesthetic was different than the architecture of the house. The home was new traditional, and we wanted to bring that breezy, cool look and feel to the outdoor space to make the most of the views.”